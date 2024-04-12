UK heat pump adopters have opened up their homes to encourage others to ditch gas boilers | renewable energy





UK householders looking to replace their gas boiler with an electric heat pump can visit early adopters in their area to see how it works.

The new service aims to help heat pump owners book visits to homes that already have heat pumps installed, via a website launched by innovation charity Nesta.

The VisitAHeatPump.com site allows users to find one of the 150 households that have signed up to host interested visitors looking at low-carbon heating systems.

London and central Scotland currently have the highest concentration of heat pump hosts, while East Anglia is becoming a heat pump hotspot, with 11 host ads on the platform to date, Nesta says.

Nesta director Katy King said the service will make it easier for future heat pump owners to see how their devices perform in a real-world environment and ask any questions they have.

Q&AWhat are heat pumps and why is the UK government promoting them?

Simply put, an electric heat pump works like a reverse refrigerator, extracting heat from the outside air, the ground, or a nearby water source, then concentrating the heat and transferring it indoors. You can usually find them outside your home and look like a standard air conditioning unit.

Around 85% of UK homes use gas boilers for heating, making it one of the most polluting sectors of the economy. Fossil fuels used in homes for heating, hot water and cooking account for more than a fifth of the UK's carbon emissions. This means that low-carbon alternatives are vital if the UK government wants to meet its climate targets.

“I hope that if more people can see heat pumps in the real world, more people will have confidence that heat pumps are suitable for heating their homes,” she said. Changing the way we heat our homes is one of the most meaningful things we can do to reduce our carbon emissions. Many homeowners are keen to improve their environment but don't get the chance to see how low-carbon technologies like heat pumps work in practice.

The government has identified heat pumps as an important technology to help reduce carbon emissions from heating, which accounts for more than a third of the UK's total greenhouse gas emissions.

Ministers aim to install 600,000 pumps a year by 2028, but high costs and skepticism about new technology have hindered adoption. In response, the government increased the subsidy scheme to 7,500 to bring costs down to a similar level as conventional gas boilers.

Martin Callanan, Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, said: This fantastic new service will help families find out if a heat pump is right for them and our 7,500 grants will continue to support households to make the switch. no see. We already know that heat pumps are three times more efficient than gas boilers and demand is surging, with applications for boiler upgrade schemes rising by 75% in February, he said.

