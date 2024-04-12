Biden says US defense support for Philippines, Japan 'ironclad' in face of growing provocations from China





WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden said Thursday that the United States' defense commitment to Pacific allies is ironclad as he brought together Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japan's prime minister on Thursday Fumio Kishida at the White House, amid growing concern over China's provocative military action in the Pacific. the Indo-Pacific.

The United States and the Philippines have had a mutual treaty for more than 70 years. Biden's forceful strengthening of U.S. engagement comes amid persistent skirmishes between Philippine and Chinese coast guards in the disputed South China Sea.

The United States' defense commitments to Japan and the Philippines are ironclad. They are ironclad,” Biden said as he began three-way talks at the White House with Kishida and Marcos. “As I have said before, any attack on Philippine aircraft, ships or armed forces in the South China Sea would invoke our Mutual Defense Treaty.

Relations between China and the Philippines have been repeatedly tested by skirmishes involving both countries' coast guard vessels in the disputed South China Sea. Chinese coast guard ships also regularly approach disputed islands in the Japanese-controlled East China Sea near Taiwan.

China's so-called gray zone harassment has included shining military-grade lasers on Philippine coast guards, firing water cannons at ships, and ramming Philippine ships near the Second Thomas Shoal, which claimed by Manila and Beijing. In 1999, Manila intentionally beached the World War II-era ship on the shoal, establishing a permanent military presence there.

Biden, in a wide-ranging telephone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week, raised concerns about Chinese operations in the South China Sea, including efforts to prevent the Philippines, which the U.S. United are bound to defend by the treaty, to resupply their forces the second. Thomas Shoal.

Chinese officials have bristled at criticism of their action in the South China Sea and accused the United States of escalating tensions.

No one should violate China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and China remains committed to safeguarding our legitimate rights, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Thursday.

The White House presented the first-ever trilateral summit with Japan and the Philippines as a powerful response to China's attempts at intimidation and as sending a message that China is an outlier in the neighborhood, administration official says .

The leaders are also expected to announce that their coast guards will conduct a joint patrol in the Indo-Pacific this year, following last year's policing exercises by allies in waters near the China Sea contested southern region. The U.S. Coast Guard will also host members of the Philippine and Japanese Coast Guards on a U.S. Coast Guard ship during the patrol for training, according to senior Biden administration officials who insisted on anonymity to have an overview of the talks.

The summit comes a day after Biden held one-on-one talks with Kishida and feted the Japanese prime minister with a lavish state dinner at the White House, a diplomatic honor meant to recognize the growing influence of Tokyo on the world stage. It was also designed to send a clear signal that the Democratic administration remains committed to building what it calls a network of alliances in the Indo-Pacific region, even as it grapples with the war between Israel and Hamas and Russia's current invasion of Ukraine. Biden also hosted Marcos for a private meeting at the White House ahead of the planned three-way talks.

“Today’s summit is an opportunity to define the future we want and how we intend to achieve it together,” Marcos said.

Thursday's tripartite summit will also have a significant economic component, with several major U.S.-based companies, including Meta, UPS and Greenbrier Energy, announcing investments in the Philippines, administration officials said. The new deals come after Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo visited Manila last month to announce more than $1 billion in new investments from U.S. companies in the Philippines.

Biden also announced that the three countries were launching a new economic corridor in the Philippines as part of the G7 Global Infrastructure Investment Partnership that would help develop clean energy, ports, agriculture and others in the country. Biden said leaders were forging a new era and predicted that much of our world's history would be written in the Indo-Pacific in the years to come.

The United States, the United Kingdom and Japan announced joint military exercises in the Indo-Pacific region in 2025 on Wednesday. This follows the Pentagon's revelation earlier this week that the United States, the United Kingdom Uni and Australia were considering including Japan in the AUKUS partnership, a grouping launched in 2021 that aims to equip Australia with nuclear-powered and conventionally-armed submarines.

Kishida visited Capitol Hill on Thursday for a speech to U.S. lawmakers, focusing on the need to strengthen the U.S.-Japan partnership at a time of tensions in the Asia-Pacific region and skepticism in Congress over to American involvement abroad. He expressed concern about the underlying doubt among some Americans about what your role in the world should be.

Biden has made improving relations with the Philippines a priority since Marcos became the country's president in June 2022. Relations have seen ups and downs over the years and were in dire straits when Marcos took office. functions. Human rights groups have said the war on drugs led by Marcos' predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, resulted in thousands of extrajudicial killings.

Marcos, son and namesake of the country's former dictator, said as a candidate he would seek closer ties with China. But he is increasingly turning to Washington, due to concerns over China's coercive action.

Biden hosted him for talks at the White House last year, the first visit to Washington by a Filipino president in more than a decade. Biden also met with him on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly shortly after Marcos took office and sent Vice President Kamala Harris to Manila in 2022 to meet with him.

Last year, the Philippines agreed to give the United States access to four additional bases on the islands.

Associated Press writers Darlene Superville and Didi Tang contributed to this report.

