9 facts about American Catholics





Ash Wednesday at the Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral in Houston. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Catholics are one of the largest religious groups in the United States, outnumbering any Protestant denomination. The United States has more Catholics than all other countries except Brazil, Mexico and the Philippines, according to the Vatican Church's Statistical Yearbook.

Here are nine key facts about America's Catholic population.

The Pew Research Center conducted this analysis to serve as a reference source on the basic demographic attributes, religious characteristics, and political preferences of American Catholics.

The analysis draws primarily on data from the National Public Opinion Benchmark Surveys (NPORS) conducted in 2022 and 2023. NPORS is an annual survey of U.S. adults selected to participate using based sampling on addresses in the United States Postal Service Delivery Sequence File. Respondents can respond either by paper or online.

This article also draws on a variety of online surveys of respondents who are part of the Centers American Trends Panel or other national survey panels recruited through random sampling (not opt-in surveys).

All surveys used in this analysis are weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, education, and other categories.

Today, 20% of American adults describe themselves as Catholic, according to our latest survey. This percentage has been generally stable since 2014. But it is slightly lower than in 2007, when 24% of American adults identified as Catholic.

Overall, there were approximately 262 million adults in the United States in 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This suggests that there are approximately 52 million Catholic adults nationwide.

Most American Catholics are white, but a third are Hispanic. The Catholic population is 57% white, 33% Hispanic, 4% Asian and 2% black, while 3% are of another race.

Since 2007, the share of white American Catholics has fallen by 8 percentage points, while the share of Hispanics has increased by 4 points.

This shift has implications for the profile of Catholic Americans as a whole, as white Catholics have distinctive social and political traits, as we discuss in more detail below.

Catholics tend to be older than Americans overall. Nearly six in ten Catholic adults (58%) are aged 50 and over. In comparison, among all U.S. adults surveyed, 48% are in this age group.

But Hispanic Catholics tend to be much younger than white Catholics. Less than half of Hispanic Catholics (43%) are 50 or older, compared to about two-thirds (68%) of white Catholics. And only 14% of Hispanic Catholics are 65 and older, compared to 38% of white Catholics.

About three in ten American Catholics (29%) live in the South, while 26% live in the Northeast, 24% in the West, and 21% in the Midwest.

The racial and ethnic profile of the Catholic population varies considerably by region. For example, in the Midwest, 80% of Catholics are white and 17% are Hispanic. In the Northeast, 72% of Catholics are white and 19% are Hispanic.

In the South, 49% are white and 40% Hispanic. And in the West, there are more Hispanic Catholics than white Catholics (55% versus 30%).

About a third of American Catholics (32%) have a bachelor's degree. Another 28% have some college experience but no bachelor's degree, and 40% have a high school diploma or less. This distribution is similar to that of the general adult population.

On average, white Catholics have higher levels of education than Hispanic Catholics. About four in ten (39%) white Catholics have at least a bachelor's degree, while 32% have a high school diploma or less. Among Hispanic Catholics, 16% have a bachelor's degree and 59% have a high school diploma or less.

About three in ten American Catholics (28%) say they attend Mass weekly or more often. A greater proportion of Catholics say they pray daily (52%) and say religion is very important in their lives (46%).

Overall, 20% of American Catholics say they attend Mass weekly, pray daily and consider religion very important in their lives. In contrast, 10% of Catholics say they attend Mass a few times a year or less often, pray rarely or never, and consider religion to be not too or not at all important in their lives.

For comparison, 40% of American Protestants report attending services at least once a week. And about two-thirds of Protestants pray daily (67%) and say religion is very important in their lives (66%).

About half of registered Catholic voters (52%) identify with or lean Republican, while 44% are affiliated with the Democratic Party.

But partisan affiliation varies by race and ethnicity. About six in ten (61%) white registered Catholic voters say they identify with or lean toward the GOP, compared to 35% of Hispanic Catholics.

Conversely, 60% of Hispanic Catholics registered to vote say they identify with or lean toward the Democratic Party, compared to 37% of white Catholics.

In the 2022 congressional midterm elections, 56% of Catholics reported voting for Republican candidates, while 43% supported Democrats. And in the 2020 presidential election, Catholic voters were split down the middle: 49% supported Donald Trump and 50% voted for Joe Biden.

These overall divisions hide large differences between white and Hispanic Catholic voters. For example, white Catholics favored Trump over Biden by a 15-point margin in 2020, while Hispanic Catholics supported Biden over Trump by a 35-point margin.

While the Catholic Church opposes abortion, about six in ten Catholics believe abortion should be legal. This includes 39% who say it should be legal in most cases and 22% who say it should be legal in all cases. About four in ten Catholics believe abortion should be illegal in most (28%) or all (11%) cases.

Catholics' views on abortion tend to align with their political leanings. Among Catholic Democrats, 78% say abortion should be legal in most or all cases. Among Catholic Republicans, 43% say so.

Catholic Democrats are somewhat less likely than non-Catholic Democrats to say abortion should be legal in most or all cases (78% vs. 86%).

Three-quarters of Catholics view Pope Francis favorably, according to our February 2024 survey. That's slightly less than the 80% or more of Catholics who have expressed a positive opinion of Francis in many previous polls during his pontificate , which began in 2013.

Catholic Democrats (89%) are much more likely than Catholic Republicans (63%) to have a favorable view of Francis.

Note: This is an update to an article originally published on September 4, 2018.

Justin Nortey is a research analyst specializing in religion research at the Pew Research Center. Patricia Tevington is a research associate specializing in religion research at the Pew Research Center.

