US limits staff travel to Israel as fears of Iran attack rise





The United States has restricted personnel travel to Israel as fears grow of an imminent retaliatory attack from Iran.

The US Embassy in Jerusalem issued a security alert on Thursday prohibiting its employees and their family members from personal travel outside the Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Beersheba metropolitan areas until further notice, as a precautionary measure. caution.

The warning comes as Israel's military has vowed to defend the country and respond, with hopes growing that Tehran will retaliate soon after the attack on its embassy in Syria that killed a number of top commanders. These exchanges have raised fears that the war between Israel and Hamas which has devastated the Gaza Strip could escalate into a wider conflict.

Israel has never claimed responsibility for the airstrike on its rival's consulate in Damascus, but Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said earlier this week that Israel must and would be punished, for what he considered an effective attack on Iranian soil.

The United States has promised to support its ally in the face of Iranian threats and has worked to persuade Tehran to avoid a significant escalation, but Israel has indicated it is prepared to endure any retaliation that may arise.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Thursday that a direct Iranian attack would require an appropriate Israeli response against Iran, while an Israel Defense Forces spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said said the country was alert and highly prepared for a variety of scenarios.

Whoever hurts us, we will hurt them, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said Thursday during his visit to an air base. We are ready to meet all the security needs of the State of Israel, both defensively and offensively, he added.

Netanyahu pledged Thursday that Israel was prepared for scenarios beyond Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister's Office

Growing tensions in the Middle East come as Palestinians in Gaza celebrated somber Eid celebrations this week, amid severe food shortages, despite Israeli promises to allow more humanitarian aid into the enclave . White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that famine in Gaza was imminent, after USAID Administrator Samantha Power said a day earlier that it was credible assess that famine had already begun in the territory.

More than 33,600 people have been killed in Gaza, the enclaves' health ministry said, in the six months of war following Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, which killed around 1,200 people.

The militant group's political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, said Hamas was still seeking a ceasefire deal despite the deaths of its three sons in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza earlier this week, but that talks to obtain a truce and the release of the remaining hostages remain at an impasse. .

It remains unclear whether Iran's retaliation would take the form of a direct attack or via a network of Tehran-backed groups that have already carried out attacks from Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen in recent months.

Tehran has so far avoided direct confrontation with Israel or Washington. But Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Thursday that self-defense aimed at punishing the attacker was a necessity following the consulate strike, accusing Israel of targeting diplomatic premises in violation of international law, according to the official Iranian news agency IRNA. .

The Pentagon said Thursday that the top U.S. Middle East commander, Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, moved up his trip to Israel so he could meet with Israeli military leaders and discuss current security threats.

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Iran was threatening to launch a significant attack against Israel and that the United States' commitment to Israel's security against threats from Iran and its proxies remained at all times. ordeal despite growing criticism from Washington of the actions of its allies in Gaza.

The White House also said Thursday that the United States had informed Iran that it was not involved in the attack in Damascus, and warned Iran not to use the attack as a pretext to escalate further escalation in the region or to attack American installations or personnel.

