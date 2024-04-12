House approves reauthorization of key U.S. surveillance program after days of upheaval over changes





WASHINGTON — The House voted Friday to reauthorize and reform a key U.S. government surveillance tool, following a dramatic showdown over whether the FBI should be blocked from using the program to search for data on Americans.

The bill was approved on a bipartisan basis, 273 votes to 147, but it will still need Senate clearance to become law. The monitoring program is set to expire on April 19 unless Congress acts.

Passage of the bill represented a well-deserved victory for Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who has been battling conservative critics of the legislation for months. A group of 19 Republicans rioted to prevent the bill from being introduced earlier in the week, forcing Johnson to make late changes to gain their support.

The legislation approved Friday would extend the monitoring program for two years, instead of the full five-year authorization originally proposed. Johnson hoped the shorter deadline would sway criticism from the Republican Party by pushing any future debate on the issue into Donald Trump's presidency if he manages to win back the White House in November.

Yet the legislation teetered precariously Friday morning as lawmakers voted on an amendment fiercely opposed by Johnson, the White House and the legislation's sponsors that would have banned warrantless surveillance of Americans.

One of his main critics, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, said Johnson's vote against the mandate requirement was another strike against him.

Basically, what is the difference between Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi and Speaker Johnson, and there is not one,” the Georgia lawmaker said.

The amendment ultimately failed by the narrowest of margins, by a vote of 212 to 212. Supporters breathed a sigh of relief when the vote ended.

The vote on the amendment cut across partisan divides, uniting progressives and conservatives who agree on little else but have long been skeptical of the government's surveillance powers.

And opponents of the legislation weren't giving up. To everyone's surprise, after voting on the entire bill closed, a Republican made a procedural motion preventing the bill from being sent to the Senate. An additional vote will be necessary next week.

The legislation approved Friday would allow the U.S. government to collect, without a warrant, the communications of non-Americans outside the country to gather foreign intelligence. The reauthorization is currently tied to a series of reforms aimed at satisfying critics who have complained of civil liberties violations against Americans.

But far-right opponents complain the changes don't go far enough. The vocal detractors are among Johnson's harshest critics, members of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, who have criticized the president in recent months for crossing the aisle to carry out basic government functions.

To further assuage some of those critics, Johnson also plans to introduce a separate proposal next week that would close a loophole that allows U.S. officials to collect data on Americans from big tech companies without a warrant.

Although the program is technically set to expire next Friday, the Biden administration has said it expects its intelligence collection authority to remain operational for at least another year, thanks to an advisory issued earlier this month- ci by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which receives surveillance requests. . But officials say the court's approval should not replace congressional authorization, especially since communications companies could stop cooperating with the government.

First authorized in 2008, the spying tool has been renewed several times since, as U.S. officials view it as crucial to disrupting terrorist attacks, cyber intrusions and foreign espionage. It also produced intelligence that the United States relied on for specific operations.

But the administration's efforts to get the program reauthorized have repeatedly encountered fierce, bipartisan resistance, with Democrats like Sen. Ron Wyden, a long-time civil liberties advocate, aligning with Republican supporters. from former President Donald Trump, who in an article on Truth Social on Wednesday falsely stated that Section 702 was used to spy on his presidential campaign.

Kill FISA, Trump wrote in all caps. It was used illegally against me and many others. They spied on my campaign. A former adviser to his 2016 presidential campaign was targeted for surveillance over his potential ties to Russia under another section of the law.

One specific area of ​​concern for lawmakers is the FBI's use of the vast intelligence repository to search for information about Americans and others in the United States. Although the surveillance program only targets non-Americans in other countries, it also collects Americans' communications while they are in the United States. contact with these targeted foreigners.

Over the past year, U.S. officials have revealed a series of abuses and errors by FBI analysts in improperly querying the intelligence repository for information on Americans or others in the United States, including on a member of Congress and participants in the 2020 racial justice protests and the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol.

These violations led to the FBI being required to obtain a warrant before performing database queries on Americans, which FBI Director Chris Wray said would effectively reduce the program's effectiveness and would be also legally unnecessary since the information in the database has already been legally obtained. collected.

While it is imperative to ensure that this critical authority of 702 does not disappear, we must also not compromise the effectiveness of this essential tool with a warrant requirement or similar restriction, crippling our ability to deal with rapidly evolving threats, Wray said in a statement. speech Tuesday.

___

Associated Press writer Kevin Freking contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/house-reauthorization-us-spy-program-after-republican-upheaval-109152924 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos