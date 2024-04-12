UK economic growth, February 2024





People take shelter from the rain under British flag-themed umbrellas as they walk by spring flowers in full bloom in St James's Park in central London, April 10, 2024.

Justin Tallis | Afp | getty images

LONDON Britain's gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.1% in February, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday. This is another sign of a return to economic growth, which has been sluggish this year.

The monthly figures were in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll. On an annualized basis, GDP decreased by 0.2%.

The economy contracted in the third and fourth quarters of 2023, putting the UK in a technical recession.

January recorded mild growth, which was revised upward to 0.3% on Friday.

Construction production, which drove growth at the beginning of the year, fell 1.9% in February. Instead, manufacturing output rose 1.1% in February, making it the biggest contributor to GDP, while growth in Britain's dominant services sector slowed to 0.1% from 0.3%.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said the figures “confirm that the recession is over” last year.

Dales added, “But while we expect an economic recovery to be better than most, it is doubtful that it will be strong enough to prevent a further decline in inflation (and interest rates), which appears to be happening in the United States.”

UK inflation fell more than expected in March, hitting 3.4%, the lowest in almost two years.

But in the US, prices rose 3.5% this week, higher than expected, pushing back market expectations of the start of interest rate cuts from the summer into September.

That has raised questions about whether central banks in other regions will be affected by the Fed's launch later than previously expected, especially if the U.S. dollar strengthens.

Goldman Sachs on Friday revised its forecast for the Bank of England to cut interest rates this year from five to four, predicting rate cuts would begin in June and slow to a quarterly pace.

Simon French, chief economist at Panmure Gordon, told CNBC's “Squawk Box Europe” on Friday that while the BOE is independent, policymakers will nonetheless be mindful of the upcoming U.K. general election. year.

“take it? [cuts] Ahead of the general election? “There is significant pressure from the ruling party, and the Prime Minister, though not necessarily the Prime Minister, has said he expects a rate cut.”

Overall, the Frenchman said the figures strongly suggest the end of the recession but are “not a reason to cheer.”

Growth is below pre-pandemic trends and behind the United States but on par with much of Europe and has shown signs of recovery in sectors such as manufacturing and car production, France added.

