US airlines call on Biden administration to block additional flights to China

The U.S. aviation industry has called on the Biden administration to halt approval of additional flights to and from China, saying Beijing's harmful anticompetitive policies are harming U.S. airlines and workers.

The competitive disadvantage is detrimental to the approximately 315,000 workers employed by U.S. airlines that fly to China, according to a letter released Thursday to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The letter was signed by industry lobbying group Airlines for America whose members include American Airlines (AAL), Delta (DAL) and United (UAL) and other unions representing aviation workers, including the Air Line Pilots Association.

If the growth of the Chinese aviation market continues unchecked and without concern for equal market access, flights will continue to be entrusted to Chinese carriers to the detriment of American workers and businesses, he adds. .

In February, Washington announced it would allow Chinese airlines to further increase direct passenger flights to the United States, aiming to gradually restore air services that had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chinese carriers have received permission from U.S. authorities to make 50 weekly round-trip trips to and from the United States, up from 35 since March 31.

But this increased number still represents only a fraction of the more than 150 weekly round trips allowed by each camp before restrictions were imposed in early 2020.

In the letter, the U.S. carriers said China had imposed strict limits on market access during the pandemic and imposed tough rules affecting U.S. airline operations, customers and the treatment of staff.

The anticompetitive disadvantage with China deepened in 2022, the letter said, when the Asian country's airlines continued to access Russian airspace, while U.S. carriers stopped using it following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February of the same year.

Having to avoid Russian airspace adds time and cost to flights.

These actions clearly demonstrate the need for the U.S. government to establish policy that protects American workers, industry and air travelers, he said.

China's Foreign Ministry said Friday that increasing direct flights was the consensus reached when Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden met in San Francisco in November.

He [boosting flights] will help the two peoples strengthen exchanges and improve mutual understanding, the ministry added.

Hassan Tayir contributed reporting.

