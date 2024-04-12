US targets may not be on list for possible attack on Iran, officials say





U.S. intelligence analysts and officials said Friday they expect Iran to strike several targets in Israel in the coming days in retaliation for an Israeli bombing in the Syrian capital on April 1 that killed several senior commanders Iranians.

The United States, Israel's main ally, has military forces in several locations in the Middle East. But Iran should not target them to avoid direct conflict with the United States, according to U.S. and Iranian officials who spoke anonymously about intelligence gathered about the expected attacks, which they were not authorized to discuss publicly.

Any Iranian strike in Israel would constitute a watershed moment in the decades of hostilities between the two nations, one that would most likely open a new, volatile chapter in the region. Israel and Iran maintain no direct channels of communication, significantly increasing the risks that each side could misinterpret the other's intentions. And an Iranian attack would increase the risk of a broader conflict that could spread to multiple countries, including the United States.

In his remarks to reporters Friday, President Biden said he expected a military attack on Israel sooner rather than later and that his message to Iran was not.

We are dedicated to the defense of Israel, he added. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed.

In anticipation of an Iranian strike, several countries, including the United States, have issued new guidelines for their citizens to travel to Israel and the surrounding region. The Israeli military said its forces were on high alert.

The US State Department on Thursday banned its employees from traveling to much of Israel. This is the first time that the American government has restricted the movement of its employees since the start of the war in Gaza, more than six months ago.

Britain told its citizens on Thursday they should consider leaving Israel and the Palestinian territories if it is safe to do so. India on Friday asked its citizens not to travel to Iran or Israel until further notice. And France advised people against traveling to Israel, Iran or Lebanon, and evacuated the families of French diplomats from Iran.

Details of Iran's potential attack on Israel are closely guarded, but U.S. and Israeli officials have said it could involve drones and missiles. Iran has the largest arsenal of ballistic missiles and drones in the Middle East, including cruise missiles and anti-ship missiles, experts say, as well as short- and long-range ballistic missiles with ranges of up to 2,000 kilometers (about 1,250 miles). .

Iran also has a large inventory of drones with a range of approximately 1,200 to 1,550 miles and capable of flying at low altitudes to evade radar.

The exact form an attack on Israel might take, the types of targets involved and the precise timing remain unclear.

The top U.S. military commander for the Middle East, Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, visited Israel this week to coordinate a response in the event of an Iranian attack, U.S. officials said.

Our enemies believe they will divide Israel and the United States, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement on Friday following his meeting with General Kurilla. They connect us and strengthen the relationship between us.

If Iran attacks, he added, we will know how to respond.

On Thursday, the Israeli military's chief spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said the armed forces were very alert and prepared for any action by Iran.

Iran has publicly and repeatedly vowed revenge for the April 1 airstrike on its embassy in Damascus, the Syrian capital, that killed three generals and four officers of its elite Quds Force, a branch of the Corps. of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards.

But analysts say Iranian leaders want to calibrate their response so that it is significant enough to send a message, at home and abroad, that Iran is not powerless in the face of conflict, but not to the point of degenerating into a real war with Israel. or attracts an American attack.

During the early months of Israel's war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Iranian-backed militias regularly attacked U.S. troops in Iraq, Syria and Jordan. But after a drone strike killed three Americans in Jordan in January and the United States launched retaliatory strikes, Iran halted attacks by its proxies, fearing a more forceful U.S. response.

Despite the clashes and hostile rhetoric, Iranian and American leaders have made clear they want to avoid all-out war.

John F. Kirby, White House national security spokesman, told reporters Friday: “We are certainly aware of a very public threat and what we consider to be a very credible threat made by Iran in terms of potential attacks on Israel, and that we are in constant communication with our Israeli counterparts to ensure that they can defend themselves against these kinds of attacks.

It is unclear how Israel would respond to an Iranian attack on its soil. The Israeli military continues to closely monitor what is happening in Iran and in different areas, Herzi Halevi, Israeli Chief of General Staff, said in a statement on Friday. He added: “Our forces are prepared and ready at any time and for any scenario.

Iran believes it can generate international support for a retaliatory strike by focusing attention on the attack on its embassy and arguing it was simply self-defense, officials said Iranians.

International law generally considers embassies and consulates exempt from attack. But Israeli officials have argued that the building they destroyed was diplomatic in name only and was used as a Revolutionary Guard base, as evidenced by high-level commanders who were there. were meeting when they were killed.

A Revolutionary Guard strategist said Iran wanted to take advantage of the growing rift between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mr Biden over Israel's conduct of the war against Hamas and not unite them in hostility towards it. Iran.

The Biden administration has not only criticized the death toll and destruction wrought by Israeli forces in Gaza, but it has also expressed fears that increased clashes across Israel's northern borders, primarily with Iranian proxies like Hezbollah, degenerates into a broader regional war.

In an apparent response to international pressure, including from the United States, to do more to relieve hunger and deprivation caused by the war in Gaza, the Israeli military said Friday that it had begun allowing food trucks humanitarian aid to enter northern Gaza via a new crossing.

The army did not specify the location of the new crossing, and it is unclear how many trucks crossed, which aid agency they belonged to and when the crossing might be opened to more users.

Jamie McGoldrick, a senior U.N. relief official in Jerusalem, said U.N. officials planned to visit the terminal on Saturday to examine it. He said the crossing would be a significant improvement if it could be expanded and was not temporary.

After Israeli strikes killed seven aid workers on April 1, Mr. Biden told Mr. Netanyahu by telephone that the United States could withhold military support for Israel unless it did more to protect civilians and ensure adequate supplies to Palestinian civilians.

Mr. Gallant, the Israeli defense minister, pledged Wednesday to flood Gaza with aid and said he expected to eventually see 500 aid trucks entering the enclave daily. UN figures show that on average around 110 aid trucks have entered Gaza daily since the war began on October 7.

Gallant also said Israel would soon open the port of Ashdod, an Israeli city north of Gaza, to accept aid shipments, without providing a timeline.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/12/world/middleeast/iran-attack-american-targets-israel.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos