UK and EU move closer to post-Brexit Gibraltar border talks | Gibraltar





Gibraltar's prime minister said Britain and the European Union were close to a post-Brexit deal to ensure free movement across Gibraltar's border with Spain.

Following talks between British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, Spanish Foreign Minister Jos Manuel Álvarez and European Commission Vice President Maro Epobi, an agreement was reached on issues that have dogged negotiations for the past five years.

It includes an outline agreement on the presence of an EU presence at Gibraltar Airport to ensure regulation of people and goods entering the EU.

Sir Cameron left Brussels after the meeting without speaking to reporters, but Gibraltar's Prime Minister Fabian Picardo and Alvarez said the meeting had been positive and constructive.

When asked how close they were to a treaty, Picardo said: We are very, very, very close. In English we say spitting distance, but in reality it is better to say it is kissing distance.

He said people in the room on Friday had reached the limits of what they could do in Brussels, but on a scale of 90 to 95 out of 100, they were very optimistic.

The main sticking point was who would control Gibraltar airport, which would become the EU's external border under the proposed free movement agreement. Britain and Gibraltar have resisted Spain's insistence that border officials be stationed at airports where RAF bases are located.

All sides are keen to reach a deal before the EU parliament elections in June. It ends a difficult journey that began with the 2016 Brexit referendum, which created a hard border between Gibraltar and Spain with customs and passport checks in place.

The European Commission, Spain, the UK and Gibraltar said in a joint statement: Discussions took place in a constructive atmosphere and significant progress was made. A general political line was agreed, including on airports, goods and mobility. Negotiations to reach a UK-EU deal will continue over the coming weeks.

With 15,000 commuters crossing the border per day, there are some similarities with Ireland, which guaranteed continued free movement with Northern Ireland as part of the Windsor Framework secured in March 2023.

But the EU and Spain are concerned that free movement in the case of Gibraltar could allow travelers to move freely across the wider European continent.

Spain is part of the Schengen area, which allows people to travel across the borders of 29 countries without passport control.

In the Brexit referendum, 96% of Gibraltar voters supported remaining in the EU. The small territory in southern Spain relies heavily on its 34,000 residents to access EU markets.

