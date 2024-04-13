UK, US and Russia crack down harder on metals trade





Russian metal producers have cut off profits from the London Metal Exchange and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, reducing a vital source of revenue for the Kremlin. The joint UK-US measures are based on a metal import ban targeting $40 billion worth of Russian aluminum, copper and nickel exports.

Britain and the United States have announced joint measures to crack down more on exports of banned Russian metals. Today it brings two of the world's largest metals exchanges into the scope of the existing ban.

The London Metal Exchange (LME) and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) no longer trade new aluminum, copper and nickel from Russia. Metals are Russia's biggest export commodity after energy, but their value has been declining since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It was $25 billion in 2022 and fell to $15 billion in 2023 due to market shrinking efforts by the G7 and its allies. Today's action will further limit Russia's ability to make money from its dwindling metal exports, dealing another blow to the funding of President Vladimir Putin's illegal war in Ukraine.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said:

Neutralizing President Putin's ability to wage an illegal war in Ukraine can be better accomplished when we act together with our allies. Thanks to Britain's leadership in this area, our decisive action with the US to jointly ban Russian metals from the two largest exchanges will stop the Kremlin pumping more cash into its war machine.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said:

Working with our partners in the UK, new embargoes on key metals will continue to target the revenue Russia can earn to continue its brutal war against Ukraine.

By taking this action in a targeted and responsible way, we will reduce Russia's revenues while protecting our partners and allies from unwanted spillover effects.

The Prime Minister first announced his intention to impose a ban on Russian metals in May 2023. In the UK, legislation was introduced in December to directly ban imports of Russian metals, including aluminium, copper and nickel. Separately, the United States has imposed tariffs on imports of various metals from Russia.

Today, the UK and the US together went a step further and included both metals exchanges within the scope of these measures to strengthen their joint commitment to deter Russia and support Ukraine. This follows dialogue between the two countries to maximize the impact of their policies. This is a technically complex measure that requires time to research the details to ensure the effectiveness of the policy and minimize the risk of market disruption.

Metals exchanges play a central role in facilitating industrial metals trading globally. Both the London Metal Exchange and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange have warehouses around the world. Together, they are the world's two largest metals exchanges and set the global benchmark price for base metals trading.

The UK and US measures will exempt existing Russian metal stocks from these global exchanges, allowing them to still be traded and withdrawn. This is to minimize risks to market stability.

Today’s announcement to strengthen the UK’s existing ban on Russian metals builds on our ongoing efforts to support Ukraine. Following Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Britain introduced the largest and most stringent package of sanctions ever imposed on a major economy. More than 2,000 individuals and entities have now been sanctioned, and it is estimated that without sanctions Russia would have more than $400 billion more to finance the war for an additional four years. Britain has also provided nearly $12 billion in military, humanitarian and economic support to Ukraine, often providing the first major lethal aid.

Sanctions Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said:

Today's actions increase the economic pressure on President Putin, further depriving him of key resources and revenue streams needed to wage an illegal war in Ukraine.

We have now imposed broad trade sanctions on Russian oil, gas, gold, diamonds, iron, steel and base metals, dealing a major blow to Putin's war economy. But we must continue to work with our allies to further tighten the screws on the Kremlin.

Trade Policy Minister Greg Hands said:

Britain has already imposed one of the strictest bans ever seen in a major economy, including on Russian metals, Russia's biggest export after oil and gas.

Now we're going further. By working with the United States to strengthen sanctions on Russian metals, we will reduce Russian revenues used to fund President Putin's war machine.

Additional Information To avoid market disruption, there are no restrictions on securing existing reserves of Russian metals already in exchange. The measure does not apply to titanium or platinum group metals such as platinum and palladium, which were not included in the UK's ban in December due to supply chain sensitivities.

