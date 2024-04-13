



President Biden's efforts to build U.S. security alliances in China's backyard are likely to reinforce Chinese leader Xi Jinping's view that Washington is waging an all-out campaign of containment, encirclement and repression of his country. And there's not much Mr. Xi can do about it.

For China, Mr. Biden's campaign simply looks like a rerun of the Cold War, when the world was divided into opposing blocs. From this perspective, Beijing is encircled by U.S. allies and partners, in a cordon stretching across the seas of China's east coast, from Japan to the Philippines, along its disputed Himalayan border with China. India, and even across the vast Pacific Ocean to a cordon. of tiny but strategic island nations.

That pressure on China increased Thursday when Mr. Biden hosted the leaders of Japan and the Philippines at the White House, marking the first-ever trilateral summit between the countries. U.S. officials said the meeting was aimed at projecting a united front against China's increasingly aggressive behavior against the Philippines in the South China Sea and against Japan in the East China Sea. Mr. Biden described the United States' commitment to defense deals with Japan and the Philippines as ironclad.

The summit ended with agreements to hold more joint navy and coast guard exercises, as well as pledges of new infrastructure investments and technological cooperation. It builds on a groundbreaking defense deal reached at Camp David last August between Mr. Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea, as well as plans unveiled last year to work with Australia and Britain's development and deployment of nuclear-powered attack submarines.

Mr. Biden has also sought to bring India, China's main rival for influence among poorer countries, closer to Washington's orbit through a security group called the Quad. And a high-profile visit to Washington by the Indian leader last year intensified Chinese suspicion of India.

China is clearly alarmed by these developments, said Jingdong Yuan, director of the China and Asia security program at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. Chinese interpretations would be that the United States and its allies have clearly decided that China must be contained.

In response, China has strengthened its own ties with partners like Russia and North Korea. As recently as Tuesday, Chinese and Russian foreign ministers, meeting in Beijing, warned the United States not to replicate the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Asia. Zhao Leji, a senior Chinese leader, visited Pyongyang this week and pledged to strengthen strategic coordination between the countries.

The United States and its allies are stirring up confrontation in the name of cooperation, flexing force in the name of peace and sowing chaos in the name of order, the Global Times, a Communist Party newspaper, wrote in a editorial this week. China's coast guard on Friday patrolled waters near the disputed East China Sea islands, known in China as Diaoyu and in Japan as Senkaku.

But aside from pointed rhetoric and perfunctory maritime patrols, Beijing's options for resisting U.S. pressure appear limited, analysts say, especially as China faces slowing economic growth and rising friction. commercial.

Its military, while rapidly modernizing, is unproven and would take an immense risk in confronting a U.S.-led alliance. Beijing's resolve is currently being questioned in the South China Sea, amid conflict with Manila over the disputed waters.

Tensions with the Philippines have been high since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. came to power in 2022 and adopted a more muscular foreign policy, which included resisting China's vast claims to waters near its shores. Chinese boats have rammed and aimed lasers at Philippine ships, and last month a Chinese coast guard vessel injured three Filipino soldiers with a water cannon.

China has portrayed the Philippines as another pawn of the United States and Japan and sought to portray itself as a victim of American aggression.

Analysts say this dismissive approach, coupled with China's construction of artificial islands in the South China Sea filled with military installations and airstrips, has changed the Philippines' calculus and motivated it to join the UNITED STATES.

China should know better because its own activities very aggressively asserting territorial claims in the South China Sea would push the Philippines to strengthen ties with the United States, Yuan said.

Likewise, last year's Camp David summit underscored Tokyo and Seoul's deep unease with China's growing assertiveness, prompting the two Asian neighbors to set aside decades of lingering tensions over colonial occupation and the Second World War.

It remains to be seen whether Mr. Biden's strategy will succeed in deterring China in the long term. Chinese nationalists view U.S. alliances as fragile and subject to the whims of each U.S. presidential election. Then there is Mr. Xi, who sees the West as in structural decline, and China's rise as Asia's dominant power as inevitable.

Americans shouldn't think so highly of themselves. They couldn't solve Afghanistan or Ukraine, said Zheng Yongnian, an influential political scientist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong campus in Shenzhen. He said China always hopes to resolve its differences peacefully. The reason we don't touch the Philippines is not because we are afraid of the United States.

China has also launched a diplomatic campaign targeting non-aligned powers such as Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and South Africa. And small island nations in the Pacific, which hold great strategic value in the fight for naval supremacy, have also benefited from China's charm offensive.

On Tuesday, Xi hosted President Wesley Simina of the Federated States of Micronesia, an archipelago of more than 100,000 people that has long been part of the U.S. sphere of influence. Mr. Simina was treated to an honor guard and a red carpet en route to a meeting at the Great Hall of the People, where Mr. Xi promised more largesse to China.

China is ready to continue supporting the development of island countries to the best of its ability, Xi said.

A few days earlier, Beijing had taken the highly unusual step of welcoming Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto and granting him a meeting with Mr. Xi. Such an honor is usually reserved for a leader after his inauguration and could reflect regret for not courting Mr. Marcos more aggressively after he came to power.

Yet Beijing's room for maneuver against Washington is limited by its struggling economy, which has been hit by a real estate crisis and a collapse in foreign investment. China has increased its exports, but that has already caused friction with countries concerned about an influx of cheap Chinese goods.

The broader U.S. pressure campaign could also prompt China to avoid a further escalation of tensions. Despite its differences with the United States, China initiates negotiations between the country's leaders and senior officials. Relations with some neighbors, such as Australia, are slowly thawing. Analysts noted that Beijing has also avoided stepping up its military presence around Taiwan in recent months, despite the island's election of a leader the Communist Party loathes.

They are definitely more cautious and demonstrating a willingness to engage, Ja Ian Chong, associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore, said of Beijing. They realize that there are real risks in allowing friction to escalate. We simply haven't seen any substantial compromise yet.

