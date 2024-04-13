United States Steel Company (X)





This combination will create the best steelmaker with world-leading capabilities

Shareholder approval represents a key step toward closing the transaction

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Following the special meeting of shareholders (the Special Meeting) held earlier today, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: Preliminary vote count, US Steel shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of the proposed merger with Nippon Steel Corporation (NSC) (TSE: 5401). More than 98% of the shares voted at the special meeting, representing approximately 71% of the issued and outstanding shares of US Steel common stock as of the record date of the special meeting, were voted in favor of the proposed adopt the merger agreement. .

David B. Burritt, President and CEO of US Steel commented on the vote:

The overwhelming support from our shareholders is clear evidence that they recognize the compelling rationale for our transaction with NSC. This is an important milestone as we move toward finalizing the transaction. We are poised to bring together the best of our businesses and move forward together as the best steelmaker with world-leading capabilities.

This transaction truly represents the best path forward for all US Steels stakeholders, union and non-union employees, customers, communities and shareholders, as well as the United States and our home in Pennsylvania. By creating the world's best steelmaker, we will have a stronger company to support our talented employees and fulfill all our commitments to them, including all obligations under existing agreements with our unions. We will deliver enhanced capabilities and innovations to our customers in the United States and around the world, and be able to invest in greener steel to meet our climate commitments. And we will retain the US Steel name and headquarters in Pittsburgh, with even more capital to invest in Pennsylvania.

This transaction will make U.S. Steel and the domestic steel industry stronger and more competitive, reinforcing the legacy of steel mined, smelted and manufactured in America, in the face of unfair competition from China.

US Steel will disclose the final, certified voting results on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission when they become available.

Barclays Capital Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Evercore Inc. serve as financial advisors to US Steel. Milbank LLP and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz are serving as legal advisors.

About US Steel

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With a relentless focus on safety, the company's customer-centric Best for All strategy advances a safer, more sustainable future for US Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, US Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, container and packaging industries with high-value steel products such as US Steel's proprietary XG3 advanced high-strength steel. The Company also maintains competitively advantageous iron ore production and has an annual crude steel production capacity of 22.4 million net tonnes. US Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and has world-class operations throughout the United States and Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains information regarding the Company and NSC that may constitute forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We intend that forward-looking statements are covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in these sections. Generally, we have identified these forward-looking statements by using the words believe, expect, intend, estimate, anticipate, project, target, forecast, aim, should, plan, objective, future, will, may and similar expressions or using future dates in connection with any discussion of, among other things, statements expressing general opinions about future operating or financial results, operating or financial performance, trends, events or developments that we expect or anticipate to occur in the future, anticipated cost savings, potential capital and operating cash flow improvements and changes in the global economic environment, the construction or operation of new or existing facilities or capabilities, the statements regarding our greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals, as well as statements regarding the proposed transaction, including the timetable for completion of the transaction. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include any statements that are not historical facts, but rather represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future objectives, plans and expectations regarding our future prospects and other events, many of which, by their nature, are intrinsically uncertain and external. control of the company or the NSC. It is possible that the actual results and financial condition of the Company or NSC may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Management of the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the time they are made. Caution should be exercised, however, not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and our current expectations or projections. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability of the parties to consummate the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all; the timing, receipt and terms of any governmental and regulatory approvals required for the proposed transaction; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance likely to give rise to the termination of the definitive agreement and the proposed merger relating to the proposed transaction (the Merger Agreement); the risk that the parties to the merger agreement will not be able to satisfy the terms of the proposed transaction in a timely manner, or at all; risks related to disruption of management time of ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; certain restrictions during the term of the proposed transaction that may impact the Company's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the risk that any announcement relating to the proposed transaction may have adverse effects on the market price of the Company's common shares; the risk of unanticipated costs or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction; the risk of any litigation relating to the proposed transaction; the risk that the proposed transaction and its announcement may have an adverse effect on the ability of the Company or NSC to retain its customers and to retain and hire key personnel and to maintain relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, shareholders and other business relationships and on its operation, results and activities in general; and the risk that the pending proposed transaction may divert the attention of management of the Company. The Company refers readers to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as well as other documents it files with the SEC for other risks associated with the company's future performance. These materials contain and identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All information contained in this communication is as of the date above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform it to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the law requires it.

Media contacts:

Tara Carraro Senior Vice President, Director of Communications, US Steel T- 412-433-1300 [email protected]

Kelly Sullivan / Ed Trissel Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher T-212-895-8600

Emily Chieng Investor Relations Manager, US Steel T (412) 618-9554 E [email protected]

Scott Winter / Gabrielle Wolf Innisfree M&A Incorporated T – 212.750.5833

