Russian soldiers arrive in Niger as relations with the United States deteriorate





DAKAR, Senegal Russian soldiers arrived in Niger this week, according to Nigerien state television, less than a month after the military junta announced the end of military agreements with the United States.

The arrival of Russian men in military uniform marked the first concrete step in a new security agreement between Russia and Niger. State television identified them as Russian military instructors and said they would provide training and equipment to Niger's army.

Relations between the United States and Niger, which for years was a key Western ally, became strained after military leaders seized power in a coup last year and relations are strained. are further deteriorated after a trip last month by senior US officials to Niamey, the capital. Even after Niger's junta declared the U.S. military presence illegal and accused the delegation of condescension, U.S. officials continue to negotiate behind closed doors about whether they could maintain some form of security presence in the country.

The arrival of Russian personnel appears to indicate that the junta is making it difficult, if not impossible, to maintain the U.S. presence, said Andrew Lebovich, a researcher at the Clingendael Institute who focuses on Niger.

That really leaves a black eye for Washington in Niger, said Cameron Hudson, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. The arrival of Russian forces is the icing on the cake.

Hudson said the arrival of Russian troops also raises fears that they could eventually occupy U.S. bases in Niger. There are still more than 1,000 U.S. troops stationed in Niger, as well as a large drone base that U.S. officials say plays a key role in monitoring violent extremist groups.

The arrival of Russian troops is not in itself a sign that Niger is completely distancing itself from Washington, a U.S. official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive closed-door discussions with leaders of Niamey. The short-term presence of military trainers is a typical element of an arms deal, the official said, and Nigerien leaders have already announced plans to buy weapons from Russia.

They said they did not want Russian troops present, but would need trainers, the official said.

But the official said talks were continuing.

There is a cap on the type of relationship you can have with the United States based on the type of relationship you decide to establish with Russia, the official said. There is a narrow path here to an agreement that addresses their interests and concerns as well as ours. So we may not be able to go that route. It's always worth discussing.

In its report, Nigerien state television specifies that the Russians have set up an air defense system to ensure total control of Niger's airspace. The report shows a plane with a Russian flag on its wing being unloaded in Niamey on Wednesday evening.

Russian state media identified the men as part of the African Corps, now part of the Defense Ministry and described by Russian officials as the successor to the Wagner mercenary group, which had a broad and often murky presence in Africa before being disbanded last year. .

The Russian deployment in Niger follows a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and General Abdourahmane Tchiani on March 26, according to Nigerien and Russian state media, during which the two leaders discussed strengthening their cooperation, particularly in terms of security.

The Nigerian junta's decision to end its military agreements with the United States followed meetings with a U.S. delegation that included Gen. Michael E. Langley, who directs U.S. military operations in Africa; Molly Phee, the State Department's top official for African affairs; and Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs. The junta spokesman said the delegation had tried to dictate which countries the West African nation could not have relations with, including Iran and Russia.

Hudson said the episode speaks to a problem in Washington between rhetoric and reality in terms of Africa policy. Although Washington officials have often spoken publicly about allowing African leaders to choose their partners, their attitude has been different behind closed doors, he added.

Washington lacks awareness of how this manifests itself, he said. They have made Russia the bogeyman in all this, like what the French did, but it is a way of deflecting their responsibilities and avoiding any form of introspection on the policies pursued by United States.

The West African countries of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have been rocked in recent years by violence linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, and military juntas have staged coup attacks. State against democratically elected leaders, citing the security situation. The junta's rhetoric touts sovereignty and rejection of France, its former colonial power, and it has increasingly turned to Russia and other countries for help on security issues.

In Mali, more than 1,000 Russian soldiers are fighting alongside the army, while Burkina Faso welcomed Russian trainers earlier this year.

Lebovich, a researcher at the Clingendael Institute, said the choice to accept a Russian air defense system is interesting given that Islamist militant groups do not threaten the country's airspace. This can be seen as a symbol of sovereignty, Lebovich said.

Since the junta's announcement of the end of military agreements between the United States and Niger, calls for the departure of the Americans have multiplied among Nigeriens. Leaflets for a demonstration planned for Saturday in Niamey against the American presence call on Nigeriens to come out en masse, echoing calls that preceded the departure of French troops last year.

Abdoulaye Oussein, 51, who heads a new civil society organization in Niamey, said Niger and Russia would have a win-win partnership and that he was proud that Russian instructors were training Niger's army. Why is it a problem for the Americans and France that the Russians are helping us? He asked. I think we are free to make our own choices.

Omar Hama Saley in Niamey and Francesca Ebel in London contributed to this report.

