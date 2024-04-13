US, UK take steps to cut Russian metals revenue





New bans issued on aluminum, copper and nickel

WASHINGTON Today, the US Treasury Department, in coordination with the United Kingdom, issued two new bans aimed at disrupting Russia's revenues from its exports of aluminum, copper and nickel.

This new measure prohibits the importation of aluminum, copper and nickel of Russian origin into the United States and limits the use of aluminum, copper and nickel of Russian origin on global metals exchanges and in over-the-counter derivatives trading. This action consolidates Treasury's follow-up to the G7 leaders' statement to reduce Russian revenues from metals.

Our new bans on key metals, in coordination with our partners in the United Kingdom, will continue to target revenues that Russia can earn to continue its brutal war against Ukraine, said Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen. By taking this action in a targeted and responsible manner, we will reduce Russia's revenues while protecting our partners and allies from unwanted fallout.

It is easier to stop Putin from waging his illegal war in Ukraine when we act alongside our allies, said UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt. Thanks to British leadership in this area, our decisive action with the United States to jointly ban Russian metals from the two largest exchanges will prevent the Kremlin from pumping more money into its war machine.

To implement this policy, Treasury issued a new determination under EO 14068 prohibiting the importation into the United States of aluminum, copper, and nickel originating in the Russian Federation produced on or after April 13 2024 (metals). Treasury also issued a supplemental determination under Executive Order (EO) 14071 which prohibits the export, re-export, sale, or provision to any person located in the Russian Federation of (1) warranty services for produced metals effective April 13, 2024 on a global metals exchange and (2) services to acquire metals produced on or after April 13, 2024 as part of the physical settlement of a derivative contract.

As a result of today's class action, metal exchanges, such as the London Metal Exchange (LME) and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), will be prohibited from accepting new aluminum, copper and nickel produced by the Russia. Metal exchanges play a central role in facilitating the trade of industrial metals around the world. By taking joint action, the United States and the United Kingdom are depriving Russia and its metal producers of an important source of income.

For more information on the implementation of today's action, please see OFAC Frequently Asked Questions 1168 through 1172.

Click here to read the determination under EO 14068: Prohibitions on Imports of Aluminum, Copper and Nickel Originating in the Russian Federation.

Click here to read the determination under EO 14071: Prohibitions on Certain Services for the Acquisition of Aluminum, Copper, or Nickel Originating in the Russian Federation.

###

