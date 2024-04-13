More US troops and equipment heading to the Middle East amid Iranian threats





The Defense Department is moving additional troops and equipment to sites in the Middle East amid reports of a potential Iranian attack on Israel, officials confirmed Friday.

A defense official said the deployments were intended to strengthen regional deterrence efforts and increase protection of U.S. forces. The ministry did not release any information on the number of troops involved or the assets directed to the area.

Earlier in the day, White House national security spokesman John Kirby also declined to provide details on changes in U.S. military posture in the region, but said security officials administration were monitoring the situation closely.

We considered the potential threat from Iran to be real and viable, he said. Right now, our goal is to have conversations with our Israeli counterparts to make sure they have what they need and are able to defend themselves.

RELATED

Kirby said the job included making sure U.S. troops in the region were properly prepared in the event of an attack.

The United States currently has approximately 40,000 military personnel deployed throughout the Middle East. Around 1,000 additional people traveled to the region to help build a floating jetty off the coast of Gaza to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.

In January, three US soldiers were killed and 40 others injured when a drone controlled by Iran-backed militants struck their base in Jordan.

This possible Iranian action comes almost two weeks after an alleged Israeli military strike against an Iranian diplomatic building in Damascus. The attack killed several Iranian military leaders in Syria as well as key Hezbollah leaders.

On Friday, in response to reporters' questions about the possibility of Iranian military action, President Joe Biden said the United States is committed to the defense of Israel and reiterated that we will support Israel and help defend Israel, and that Iran will not succeed.

Reporter Noah Robertson contributed to this report.

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, DC since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned him numerous honors, including a Polk Award in 2009, a National Headliner Award in 2010, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism Award and the VFW News Media Award.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2024/04/12/more-us-troops-equipment-headed-to-middle-east-amid-iranian-threats/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos