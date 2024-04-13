How immigrant workers helped stave off the U.S. recession





MIAMI (AP) After fleeing Venezuela's economic and political chaos, Luisana Silva now loads rugs for a South Carolina rug company. She earns enough to pay her rent, buy groceries, fill up her car and send money to her parents.

Reaching the United States was a harrowing ordeal. Silva, 25, her husband and their then 7-year-old daughter braved the dangerous jungles of Panama's Darien Gap, traveled throughout Mexico, crossed the Rio Grande, then surrendered to the U.S. Border Patrol in Brownsville, Texas. As asylum seekers, they obtained work permits last year and found work in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

My plan is to help my family who really needs money and grow economically here, Silva said.

Her story is about much more than one family's arduous quest for a better life. The millions of jobs that Silva and other new immigrants fill in the United States appear to solve a puzzle that has baffled economists for at least a year:

How has the economy managed to thrive, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs, month after month, at a time when the Federal Reserve has aggressively raised interest rates to combat inflation, which is normally the recipe for a recession?

Increasingly, the answer seems to be immigrants, whether they live in the United States legally or not. The influx of foreign-born adults has significantly increased the supply of available workers after a U.S. labor shortage left many companies unable to fill jobs.

More workers holding more jobs and spending more money has helped spur economic growth and create even more job opportunities. The availability of immigrant workers has eased pressure on businesses to sharply raise wages and then pass on higher labor costs to their customers through higher prices that fuel inflation. Although U.S. inflation remains high, it has fallen from levels two years ago.

There is a bit of a mystery: How can we continue to achieve such extraordinarily strong job growth while inflation continues to fall? said Heidi Shierholz, president of the Economic Policy Institute and former chief economist at the Department of Labor. With immigration numbers being higher than we thought, this largely solves this conundrum.

While helping to fuel economic growth, immigrants are also at the heart of an incendiary election-year debate over control of the country's southern border. In his bid to return to the White House, Donald Trump has attacked migrants in often demeaning terms, calling them dangerous criminals who are poisoning America's blood and frequently invoking lies about migration. Trump has pledged to complete construction of a border wall and launch the largest domestic deportation operation in American history. Whether he or President Joe Biden wins the election could determine whether the influx of immigrants and their key role in propelling the economy will endure.

The surge in immigration surprised almost everyone. In 2019, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that net immigration arrivals minus departures would amount to about 1 million in 2023. The actual number, the CBO said in a January update, was more than triple that estimate : 3.3 million.

Thousands of employers desperately needed these newcomers. The economy and consumer spending have rebounded from the pandemic recession. Businesses struggled to hire enough workers to fill customer orders.

The problem was compounded by demographic changes: the number of native-born Americans in their prime, ages 25 to 54, was declining because many of them had aged out of that age. category and were approaching or entering retirement. The numbers for this group have declined by 770,000 since February 2020, just before COVID-19 hit the economy.

A wave of immigrants filled the void. Over the past four years, the number of prime-age workers who have or are looking for work has increased by 2.8 million. And almost all of these new entrants to the workforce, 2.7 million, or 96% of them, were born outside the United States. Last year, immigrants made up a record 18.6 percent of the labor force, according to the Economic Policy Institute's analysis of government data.

And employers have welcomed this help.

Take the example of Jan Gautam, CEO of lodging company Interessant Hotels & Resort Management in Orlando, Florida, who said he was unable to find U.S.-born workers to take cleaning jobs of rooms and laundry in its 44 hotels. Of the 3,500 interested workers, he said, 85% are immigrants.

Without employees, you're broken, said Gautam, himself an Indian immigrant who started working in restaurants as a dishwasher and now owns his own business.

If we want to stimulate the economy, he said, we absolutely need more immigrants to come to this country.

Or consider the workforce at Flood Brothers Farm in Clinton, the dairy capital of Maines. Foreign-born workers make up half of the farm staff, nearly 50 people, feeding the cows, tending crops and helping collect the 18,000 gallons of milk each day.

We can't do this without them, said operation partner Jenni Tilton-Flood.

After all, for every unemployed person in Maine, there are on average two job openings.

We wouldn't have an economy, in Maine or in the United States, if we didn't have a highly skilled workforce coming from outside this country, Tilton-Flood said at a telephone interview with The Associated Press from his farm.

Without immigrants, both new asylum seekers and our long-standing immigrant contributors, we would not be able to do the work we do, she said. Everything that affects the American economy is determined and will only be saved by the acceptance of immigrant labor.

A study by Wendy Edelberg and Tara Watson, economists at the Brookings Institutions Hamilton Project, concluded that over the past two years, new immigrants have increased the supply of workers in the economy and allowed the United States to create jobs without overheating or accelerating inflation.

In the past, economists generally estimated that U.S. employers could create no more than 60,000 to 100,000 jobs per month without overheating the economy and triggering inflation. But when Edelberg and Watson included the immigration surge in their calculations, they found that monthly job growth could be about twice as high this year, from 160,000 to 200,000, without putting pressure on the rise in inflation.

There are a lot more people working in the country, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week in a speech at Stanford University. Largely because of the influx of immigrants, Powell said, the economy is bigger but not tighter. Truly an unexpected and unusual thing.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Biden's immigration policies due to the influx of migrants at the southern border. According to Edelberg and Watson's analysis, only about 27 percent of the 3.3 million foreigners who entered the United States last year did so as legal permanent residents or on temporary visas. The remaining 2.4 million arrived illegally, overstayed their visas, are awaiting immigration court proceedings, or are on a parole program that allows them to stay temporarily and sometimes work in the country .

There you have it, Douglas Holtz-Eakin, former CBO director and president of the conservative American Action Forum, wrote in February. The way to solve an inflation crisis is to support an immigration crisis.

Many economists suggest that immigrants benefit the U.S. economy in several ways. They work in generally undesirable, low-paid but essential jobs that most U.S.-born Americans are not accustomed to doing, such as caring for children, the sick and the elderly. And they can boost the country's innovation and productivity because they are more likely to start their own businesses and obtain patents.

Ernie Tedeschi, a visiting scholar at Georgetown University's Psaros Center and a former economic adviser to Biden, calculates that the immigration boom has accounted for about a fifth of economic growth over the past four years.

Critics counter that a surge in immigration can lead to lower wages, particularly for low-income workers, a category that often includes immigrants who have lived in the United States longer. Last month, in the president's latest economic report, Biden advisers acknowledged that immigration could put downward pressure on the wages of some low-wage workers, but added that most studies show that impact on wages of those born in the United States is small. .

Even Edelberg notes that an unexpected wave of immigrants, like the recent one, can overwhelm state and local governments and impose onerous costs on them. A more orderly immigration system, she said, would help.

The recent surge represents a somewhat disruptive way to increase immigration to the United States, Edelberg said. I don't think anyone would have sat down and said, let's create an optimal immigration policy, and this is what they would come up with.

Holtz-Eakin argued that an immigration reduction of the type that Trump has promised to impose, if elected, would lead to much slower labor force growth and a return to compromise difficult between containing inflation and maintaining the economic growth that the United States has achieved so much. so far managed to avoid.

For now, millions of vacant positions are filled by immigrants like Mariel Marrero. A political opponent of Venezuela's authoritarian President Nicols Maduro, Marrero, 32, fled his country in 2016 after receiving death threats. She lived in Panama and El Salvador before crossing the U.S. border and seeking asylum.

As her file is ongoing, last July she obtained authorization to work in the United States. Marrero, who worked in the Venezuelan congressional archives in Caracas, found work selling telephones and then as a salesman in a convenience store owned by Venezuelan immigrants.

At first, she lived for free with an uncle. But now she earns enough to pay the rent on a two-bedroom house she shares with three other Venezuelans in Doral, Florida, a Miami suburb with a large Venezuelan community. After rent, food, electricity and gasoline, he has enough money left to send $200 a month to his family in Venezuela.

This country gives you one hundred percent opportunities, she said.

Marrero has his own American dream:

I imagine having my own business, my house, helping my family in a more comfortable way.

___

Wiseman and Rugaber reported from Washington, Solomon from Miami.

