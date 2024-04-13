US imposes new travel restrictions in case of possible Iranian strike





Several countries, including the United States, have issued new travel guidelines for Israel and the surrounding region, as the Israeli military said its forces were on high alert for a possible Iranian strike in retaliation for the killing of several commanders .

Iran has repeatedly vowed to retaliate against Israel following the bombing of the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus, Syria, this month, which killed three generals and four other military officers. A US official said Friday that Washington expects an attack by Iran on Israel that would be larger than recent attacks in the shadow war between the two countries, but not so large as to drag the United States into United in war. The official spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The US State Department on Thursday banned its employees from traveling to much of Israel. This is the first time that the American government has restricted the movement of its employees since the start of the war in Gaza, more than six months ago.

Britain told its citizens on Thursday they should consider leaving Israel and the Palestinian territories if it is safe to do so. On Friday, India asked its citizens not to travel to Iran or Israel until further notice, while France advised against traveling to Israel, Iran or Lebanon and evacuated the families of diplomats French from Iran.

Asked about the U.S. travel warning, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a news conference Thursday: We have seen Iran make public threats against Israel in recent days. He declined to provide details on the specific information that prompted the warning.

The new guidelines prohibit U.S. government employees and their families from traveling outside the metropolitan areas of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Beersheba, out of an abundance of caution and until further notice. The State Department said U.S. personnel could travel to these areas for personal purposes.

The top U.S. military commander for the Middle East, Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, visited Israel to coordinate a response to possible Iranian retaliation, U.S. officials said.

Our enemies believe they will divide Israel and the United States, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Friday in a statement following his meeting with General Kurilla. They connect us and strengthen the relationship between us.

If Iran attacks, he added, we will know how to respond.

On Thursday, Israeli military chief spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the armed forces were very alert and prepared for any action Iran might take, even if the timing and scale any response remained unclear. Analysts say Tehran, which has long used a network of proxy forces to project power across the Middle East, wants to avoid triggering a full-scale war that could draw in the United States and threaten the survival of the Iranian regime.

For years, and even more so during the war, Iran has financed, directed and armed its proxies in Lebanon, Gaza, Syria, Iraq and Yemen to attack the State of Israel, he said . An attack from Iranian territory would be clear evidence of Iran's intentions to escalate the situation in the Middle East and stop hiding behind its proxies.

