Public Affairs Office | Former US Ambassador and National Security Council Official Admits to Secretly Acting as Cuban Government Agent, Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison





Victor Manuel Rocha, 73, of Miami, a former U.S. State Department employee who served on the National Security Council from 1994 to 1995 and was U.S. Ambassador to Bolivia from 2000 to 2002, pleaded guilty today today of having acted secretly for decades as an agent of the government of the Republic of Cuba. Immediately afterward, a federal judge sentenced Rocha to the statutory maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Today's plea and sentencing ends more than four decades of betrayal and deception by the defendant, said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Department of Justice's National Security Division. Justice. Rocha admitted to acting as an agent of the Cuban government while holding numerous positions of trust within the U.S. government, constituting a stunning betrayal of the American people and an acknowledgment that every oath he took to the United States United was a lie.

Victor Manuel Rocha acted secretly for decades as an agent of a hostile foreign power. He believed that the story of his secret mission to Cuba would never be told because he had the intelligence, knowledge and discipline to never be detected. Rocha underestimated the same skills in the prosecutors and law enforcement officers who worked tirelessly to bring him to justice for betraying his oath to this country, said U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the District South Florida. I am aware that Rocha's decades-long criminal activities on behalf of the Cuban government are particularly painful to many people in South Florida. Rocha's willingness to cooperate, as required by his plea agreement, is important, but does not change the seriousness of his misconduct or his clandestine abuse of the trust placed in him. Rocha's sentence of 15 years in prison, the maximum sentence for his convicted crimes, sends a powerful message to those who act or seek to act illegally in the United States on behalf of a foreign government: We will not seek you out. anywhere, at any time, and I will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.

U.S. District Court Judge Beth Bloom accepted Rocha's guilty plea to Counts 1 and 2 of the indictment, which charged him with conspiracy to act as as an agent of a foreign government and conspiring to defraud the United States and acting as an agent of a foreign government without notice as required by law.

The court then sentenced Rocha to the maximum penalty provided by law for his charges: 15 years in prison, a $500,000 fine, three years of supervised release and a special assessment. The court also placed significant restrictions on Rocha.

Under the terms of the parties' plea agreement, Rocha must cooperate with the United States, including assisting with any assessment of damages related to his work on behalf of the Republic of Cuba. Rocha must forfeit all future retirement benefits, including pension payments, owed to him by the United States based on his former employment with the State Department. Rocha must also surrender to the United States any profits he may be entitled to receive in connection with any publications relating to his criminal conduct or his service in the United States government.

Although he took an oath to defend the U.S. Constitution, Rocha betrayed the United States by working secretly as a Cuban agent for decades, said Larissa L. Knapp, executive deputy director of the National Security Branch. of the FBI. After years of lying and endangering national security and American citizens, he finally accepted responsibility for his actions and was sentenced to the maximum prison term. This should serve as a warning to our adversaries that the FBI will work tirelessly to arrest and prosecute foreign intelligence services and all those who work with them against the interests of the United States to the fullest extent of the law.

Victor Manuel Rocha was sentenced today to 15 years in prison for deceiving our nation, said Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey B. Veltri of the FBI's Miami Field Office. He blatantly violated the oath of office he voluntarily took as an employee of the State Department and disregarded the loyalty to the United States that is inherent in that oath. As this case demonstrates, the counterintelligence threat facing our nation is real, pervasive, and has the potential to seriously harm our national security. I want to commend the U.S. Attorneys’ Office for the Southern District of Florida for its close partnership on this highly sensitive matter. I would also like to thank our Washington Field Office and Counterintelligence Division, as well as the Justice Department's National Security Division and the State Department's Diplomatic Security Service for their valuable contributions to this case.

The investigation into this crime demonstrates the continuing threat from hostile intelligence services, said Andrew Wroblewski, deputy director for domestic operations for the U.S. State Department's Diplomatic Security Service (DSS). Today’s guilty plea and sentencing is another example of our commitment to successfully working with our federal law enforcement partners in pursuing those who undermine the security of the United States.

In pleading guilty, Rocha admitted that, from 1973 until the time of his arrest, he secretly supported the Republic of Cuba and its clandestine intelligence-gathering mission against the United States by acting as a secret agent of the Cuba Branch. Intelligence.

By his own admission, to pursue this role, Rocha obtained employment at the US Department of State, where he worked between 1981 and 2002, in positions that gave him access to non-public information, including classified information, and the ability to influence American foreign policy. . In addition to serving as U.S. Ambassador to Bolivia and a member of the White House National Security Council, Rocha's career included a stint as principal deputy secretary of the State Department's U.S. Interests Section at Havana, Cuba, from 1995 to 1997. After his employment with the State Department ended, Rocha engaged in other acts intended to support Cuban intelligence services.

Rocha kept his status as a Cuban agent secret to protect himself and others and to give himself the opportunity to engage in additional clandestine activities. Rocha provided false and misleading information to the United States to maintain his mission secret and traveled outside the United States to meet with Cuban intelligence agents.

In a series of meetings in 2022 and 2023, with an undercover FBI agent posing as a secret representative of Cuba's General Directorate of Intelligence, Rocha made repeated statements admitting to his decades of work for Cuba, spanning over 40 years. When the undercover agent told Rocha that he was a secret representative here in Miami whose mission was to contact you, introduce me as your new contact and establish a new communications plan, Rocha responded Yes and said engaged in long conversations during which he described and celebrated his activity as a Cuban intelligence agent. Throughout the meetings, Rocha behaved like a Cuban agent, consistently calling the United States the enemy and using the term we to describe himself and Cuba. Rocha also praised Fidel Castro as a commander and referred to his contacts in Cuban intelligence as Compaeros (comrades) and to Cuban intelligence as Direccin. Rocha described his work as a Cuban agent as enormous, more than a grand slam, and claimed that what he did enormously strengthened the Revolution.

The FBI's Miami Field Office investigated the matter, with valuable input from the FBI's Washington Field Office and the U.S. Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service (DSS).

Assistant United States Attorneys Jonathan D. Stratton and John C. Shipley of the Southern District of Florida, and Trial Attorneys Heather M. Schmidt and Christine A. Bonomo of the Counterintelligence and Oversight Section of the National Security Division's exports pursued the case.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

