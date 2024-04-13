Former US ambassador and NSC official admits acting as secret agent for Cuba, learns fate: DOJ





A former U.S. ambassador to Bolivia and member of the National Security Council pleaded guilty Friday to operating covertly for decades as an agent of the government of the Republic of Cuba, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

A federal judge sentenced Victor Manuel Rocha, 73, of Miami, to 15 years in prison for working for decades against the U.S. government in the service of communist Cuba on “clandestine intelligence-gathering missions.”

“Today’s plea and sentencing brings to an end more than four decades of betrayal and deception by the defendant,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the U.S. National Security Division. Ministry of Justice. “Rocha admitted to acting as an agent of the Cuban government while holding numerous positions of trust within the United States government, which constitutes a stunning betrayal of the American people and an acknowledgment that every oath he took to the United States -United was a lie.”

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss more than a dozen other charges in exchange for his guilty plea, the Associated Press reported.

Former US ambassador arrested in Florida, accused of serving as Cuba's agent, AP source says (Photo by GONZALO ESPINOZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Rocha was a former U.S. State Department employee who served on the National Security Council from 1994 to 1995 and was U.S. Ambassador to Bolivia from 2000 to 2002.

“Victor Manuel Rocha acted secretly for decades as an agent of a hostile foreign power. He believed the story of his secret mission to Cuba would never be told because he had the intelligence, knowledge and discipline to do so. to never be detected. Rocha underestimated the same skills in the prosecutors and law enforcement officers who worked tirelessly to bring him to justice for betraying his oath to this country,” said U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida.

“This action reveals one of the largest and most enduring infiltrations of the United States government by a foreign agent,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland previously said.

Maximum penalty

U.S. District Court Judge Beth Bloom accepted Rocha's guilty plea to Counts 1 and 2 of the indictment, which charged him with conspiracy to act as as an agent of a foreign government and conspiring to defraud the United States, and acting as an agent of a foreign government without notice as required by law.

The court then sentenced Rocha to the maximum penalty provided by law for his charges: 15 years in prison, a $500,000 fine, three years of supervised release and a special assessment.

The court also placed significant restrictions on Rocha.

Victor Manuel Rocha poses for a photo in a Miami office in January 2003. (Raul Rubiera/Miami Herald/The Associated Press)

Under the terms of the parties' plea agreement, Rocha must cooperate with the United States, including assisting with any assessment of damages related to his work on behalf of the Republic of Cuba. Rocha must forfeit all future retirement benefits, including pension payments, owed to him by the United States based on his former employment with the State Department.

He must also surrender to the United States any profits he may be entitled to receive in connection with any publication relating to his criminal conduct or his service in the United States government.

“Despite taking an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States, Rocha betrayed the United States by working secretly as a Cuban agent for decades,” said Security Branch Deputy Director Larissa L. Knapp. National FBI. “After years of lying and endangering national security and American citizens, he finally accepted responsibility for his actions and was sentenced to the maximum prison term. This should serve as a warning to our adversaries that the FBI will work tirelessly to arrest foreign intelligence services and all those who work with them against the interests of the United States and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”

Confidential information

According to a DOJ criminal complaint, Rocha used his employment at the State Department between 1981 and 2002 to obtain classified information and influence U.S. foreign policy.

After his employment at the State Department, Rocha was transferred in 2006 as advisor to the commander of U.S. Southern Command, a joint U.S. military command whose area of ​​responsibility includes Cuba.

Victor Manuel Rocha, who served as U.S. ambassador to Bolivia from 2000 to 2002, appears during an interview with an undercover FBI employee in Miami, February 17, 2023. (U.S. District Court/Southern District of Florida/ document via REUTERS)

The DOJ said Rocha provided false and misleading information to the United States to maintain his secret status, traveled outside the United States to meet with Cuban intelligence agents, and made false and misleading statements to obtain information. travel documents.

Castro rented

According to the complaint, Rocha made a series of recorded confessions to an undercover FBI agent who posed as a Cuban intelligence agent and who contacted Rocha on WhatsApp, telling him he had a message “from your friends at Havana “.

Rocha praised the late communist leader Fidel Castro as a “commander,” called the United States an “enemy” and bragged about his service for more than 40 years as a Cuban mole in the heart of American foreign policy circles.

Bolivian President Hugo Banzer, left, shakes hands with Victor Manuel Rocha, then U.S. ambassador to Bolivia, during a ceremony at the Government Palace in La Paz, August 3, 2000. (Reuters/DM/JP /HB)

He also allegedly told the undercover agent that his efforts to infiltrate the U.S. government were “meticulous and very disciplined” and he repeatedly boasted about the importance of his efforts, saying that “what was done was enormously strengthened the revolution,” Garland previously said. .

According to records, Rocha's diplomatic career spanned 25 years under Democratic and Republican administrations, with the majority taking place in Latin America during the Cold War.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten and Danielle Wallace of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.

