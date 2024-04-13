Marcos Jr walks fine line with China as Philippines deepens ties with US, Japan | Economic and commercial news





Manila, Philippines Amid growing tensions in the South China Sea between Beijing and Manila, the leaders of Japan, the Philippines and the United States have forged an unprecedented level of cooperation to counter China.

But while US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have highlighted the security aspects of their cooperation, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has highlighted its potential economic benefits, touting the partnership with promised investments of some $100 billion like a friendship full of advantages.

During the televised opening of the summit on April 11, Biden told the other two leaders: I want to be clear. The United States' defense commitments to Japan and the Philippines are ironclad. Any attack on Philippine aircraft, ships or armed forces in the South China Sea will invoke our Mutual Defense Treaty.

Only after Biden discussed how the US government would help the Philippines develop key economic areas such as the semiconductor supply chain, as well as telecommunications and critical infrastructure, including ports, railways and agriculture.

In Manila, however, the Presidential Communications Office downplayed the security aspect of the concluded summit, which had expressed serious concerns over the dangerous and aggressive behavior of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in the South China Sea.

Instead, its press releases dwelled on expressions by the United States and Japan of a strong commitment to supporting the Philippines' economic prosperity.

Financial analysts told Al Jazeera that although Washington has tied its promises of economic development to Manila's security commitments, Manila has chosen to emphasize economic gains to mask the grim reality that the country could be drawn into a military conflict with China.

Marcos must sell [this] to Filipinos, financial analyst Jonathan Ravelas told Al Jazeera on Friday.

It's a bitter medicine, but I sugarcoat it, so it's easy to digest, Ravelas said of the president's approach.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr at the Trilateral Summit at the White House [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Besides, if he focused on the security aspect, he might piss off China, added the retired general manager of electronic business and marketing services and chief market strategist of China's largest bank. Philippines, BDO.

Semiconductor push

Ravelas says Marcos Jr, like previous presidents, wants to make the country a manufacturing and logistics hub. We are geographically located to be part of the ASEAN supply chain, just a three-hour flight from the regional countries of Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia, he noted.

The summit announced the formation of the first-ever global infrastructure and investment partnership corridor in the Asia-Pacific region, called the Luzon Economic Corridor. It will connect Manila to three sprawling areas on the country's largest island, Luzon, that can accommodate manufacturers and other large businesses: the former U.S. Naval Base Subic, the former Clark Air Base and the province of Batangas .

Ravelas noted that U.S. semiconductor manufacturers were looking to diversify their locations and that the young workforce made the Philippines a viable alternative.

The United States, according to the famous political economist Sonny Africa, has a military program and an economic program. In both cases, the Philippines apparently plays an important role, executive director of socio-economic think tank Ibon Foundation told Al Jazeera Africa.

Presumably, the alliance will be leveraged to provide both security and economic benefits. While it is quite clear that the country plays a role in security actions against China, we believe the alliance is also serious in exploring the role of the Philippines, for example as a location for manufacturing segments of semiconductors, but also as a source of nickel, which is essential for many technologies linked to renewable energies. This is the direction the United States is taking to achieve national energy security, he said.

On the domestic front, economic benefits will be emphasized to soften the Philippines' growing entanglement in the US militarist agenda, particularly against China, he said.

He nevertheless recognized that the economic aspects of the agreement were not just a symbolic cover but also part of Washington's main agenda.

[The] The United States is genuinely interested in building semiconductor production lines that are less focused on China and Taiwan and therefore less vulnerable and more resilient to conflict-related or other disruptions, he said. Likewise, the Philippines has one of the world's largest reserves of nickel, a critical component of batteries and other renewable technologies.

Both countries are banking heavily on the Philippines to protect their commercial interests, amid growing regional tensions over the South China Sea, a key international shipping route.

Maintaining freedom of navigation will continue to facilitate commerce not only in our region but globally, said Ron Acoba, chief investment strategist and co-founder of Trading Edge, a third-party research provider for banks local and brokerage companies.

The Philippines occupies a strategic position in the South China Sea, which constitutes the gorge of the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans, according to the Institute of Maritime and Ocean Affairs, a private think tank based in Manila.

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea through which more than half the annual tonnage of the world's merchant fleet passes through these chokepoints, and a third of all global maritime traffic, according to the 'institute.

It calculates that about two-thirds of South Korea's energy supplies, nearly 60 percent of Japan and Taiwan's energy supplies, and 80 percent of China's crude oil imports pass through waters that are also claimed in part by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam.

China's claim to the sea, based on the nine-dash line rejected by an international tribunal in 2016, extends over large swaths of the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ), including fishing and fishing zones. vast potential reserves of oil and gas deposits.

China has blocked all attempts by Manila to exploit the reserves. Under international law, an EEZ extends 200 nautical miles (370 km) beyond a country's territorial sea and gives it jurisdictional rights over all natural resources.

From a political perspective, it is correct to emphasize the economic importance of the trilateral summit between the United States, Japan and the Philippines, Acoba said.

But in my opinion, the main goal is actually to send a message to China that the country cares about defending our rights. And unlike the previous administration, we are moving not only towards respect, but even towards respect for our rights.

Change dynamic

For Harry Roque, former spokesperson for Marcos Jr's predecessor Rodrigo Duterte, returning to the United States is a big mistake.

He blamed the turnaround on falling investment from China.

China's foreign investment of nearly $20 billion is up 37% in Asia in 2023, with half going to Southeast Asia, but a report last month in Japanese news outlet Nikkei said the Philippines has not seen any new investment or construction projects from China.

This decline occurred even though Marcos Jr visited Beijing in January 2023 and the presidential palace claimed he had secured investment pledges of $22.8 billion.

Of course, every president has his own choice, Roque told Al Jazeera. If the president wants that kind of policy, that's the kind of relationship we have with China. But overall, President Duterte's policy was: let's move forward on the issues we could in trade and investment and put aside the issues we couldn't resolve during this life.

No Chinese (businessman) will invest now because I know for a fact that many Chinese who intend to invest have already put it aside because they fear their investments will be confiscated given the hostile environment, he said.

So no Chinese will touch the Philippines in terms of capital, he said.

The USS Mobile is participating in joint exercises with Australia, Japan and the Philippines earlier this month. [Leo Baumgartner/Australian Department of Defence via AFP]

After the Washington summit, Marcos Jr said he was convinced that the agreements with the United States and Japan would not harm Chinese investments.

The three leaders had previously expressed serious concerns about the dangerous and aggressive behavior of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in the South China Sea, and Marcos Jr stressed that trilateral relations would change the dynamics in Southeast Asia and in South China Sea.

He nevertheless sought to reassure Beijing, saying the action was not directed against any country.

After a series of clashes with the Chinese coast guard, mainly around the controversial Second Thomas Shoal, it seems that most Filipinos agree that it is time for the Philippines to assert its maritime rights with the help of the United States. United and Japan.

The shoal, where the Philippines naval ship Sierra Madre ran aground in 1999, is about 200 km (124 miles) from the Philippine island of Palawan and more than 1,000 km (620 miles) from the main land mass. closest Chinese mainland, Hainan Island.

Private pollster Pulse Asia found that in a December 2023 survey of 1,200 respondents, 79% wanted Marcos to work with the United States to deter Chinese aggression in the South China Sea.

Only 10% want his government to work with China to resolve tensions.

