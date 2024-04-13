US Army hosts job fair at Globe Life Field – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





Directs job seekers. From Fort Worth to Dallas, several job fairs will take place in the coming days.

The biggest one begins Saturday in Arlington. It's so big they needed Globe Life Field to accommodate it.

The U.S. Army will be on hand with thousands of job opportunities for the first-ever Total Army Career Fair. The massive recruiting event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The career fair will offer on-site military and civilian employment opportunities, cash incentives and thousands of positions in several career fields such as healthcare, education, logistics, science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The fair is free and open to the public. The only thing job seekers need to do is register online first and bring their resume.

“We're hiring. You can come and leave with a job. Whether or not you want to wear the uniform, we have an opportunity for you. If you want to become a civilian, we hire everyone from educators to children.” cyber warriors, said Yvette Bourcicot, principal assistant to the assistant secretary of the Army for manpower and reserves. “So bring your resume. Come down, be there and be all that you can be.”

Parking will be in lots R and Q. Visitors may enter through the southwest Toyota entrance.

In the meantime, Workforce Dallas, an employment program run by the city of Dallas, is hosting recruiting events Friday and next week in Dallas, Grand Prairie and Garland.

Development Services Job FairFriday, April 129 4:00 p.m. J Eric Jonsson Central Library – East Wing 6th Floor 1515 Young Street, Dallas, TX

Niagara Hiring EventApril 16, 202448:30 am 2 pmRedbird Workforce Center3560 W. Camp Wisdom Rd. Ste. #110, Dallas, TX

Grand Prairie Workforce Center Job FairApril 18, 2024 10:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m.Grand Prairie Workforce Center801 State Highway 161 #500, Grand Prairie, TX

Hiring Event Garland Workforce Center April 18, 2024 11:00 a.m. Garland Workforce Center 217 N Tenth Street, Garland, TX

Young Adult Career Expo April 19, 2024 11:15 a.m. Briscoe Carpenter Livestock Center 1403 Washington St., Dallas, TX

Hiring Event Garland Workforce Center April 25, 2024 11:00 a.m. Garland Workforce Center 217 N Tenth Street, Garland, TX

Desoto works! Career Fair May 22, 2024 10:00 a.m. 2:00 p.m. Disciple Central Community Church 901 N, Polk Street Suite #101, DeSoto, TX

Lynn McBee, workforce manager for the city of Dallas, said DFW's job market is one of the best performing in the country. So it's no surprise to see large organizations and companies looking to North Texas for talent.

“Year over year, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we are third behind New York and Houston in terms of large metropolitan markets, so there are a lot of opportunities,” she said.

Some employment sectors currently suffering for workers include healthcare, construction, hospitality and transport logistics.

“I think our unemployment rate is about 4% right now. So it might be a little higher, but there are so many vacancies right now that I don't know if all Everyone had a job, we could fill them all.” Our economy is, she said. And that explains why people are leaving California and different parts of the United States. “

To find other career fair opportunities and other employment resources, click here.

