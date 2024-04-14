Manuel Rocha sentenced to 15 years in prison after admitting to spying on the United States for Cuba





A former U.S. ambassador was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges that he served for decades as a secret agent for the Cuban spy agency.

The Justice Department has described the actions of Manuel Rocha, 73, as one of the most serious and far-reaching infiltrations in U.S. government history.

Today's plea and sentencing brings to an end more than four decades of betrayal and deception by the defendant, Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen said in a statement dated Friday.

The guilty plea and sentencing come after a year-long sting operation in 2022 and 2023 led by an FBI agent posing as a Cuban spy. During that operation, the undercover agent secretly recorded Rocha detailing his own espionage work and repeatedly calling the United States the enemy, according to the Justice Department.

Rocha told the FBI agent that his espionage work was more than a grand slam and that it had enormously strengthened the Revolution, the Justice Department claimed. Prosecutors also said Rocha told the undercover FBI agent that Cuba's General Directorate of Intelligence had asked me to live a normal life.

After pleading not guilty, Rocha agreed to plead guilty in February to charges of conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government. Prosecutors at the time dropped 13 other charges, including wire fraud and making false statements, the Associated Press reported. On Friday, Rocha also pleaded guilty to acting as an agent of a foreign government without notice.

The former State Department employee, who also served on the National Security Council and was U.S. ambassador to Bolivia, admitted to spying on the United States for more than 40 years, beginning covert operations as early as 1973 Born in Colombia, Rocha became a naturalized citizen. A U.S. citizen in 1978 and began rising through the ranks of the State Department in 1981, prosecutors said.

For four decades, Rocha served in U.S. embassies in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, Honduras and Mexico. From mid-1994 to mid-1995, he worked at the National Security Council with a portfolio including Cuba. He was sworn in as U.S. Ambassador to Bolivia in July 2000, and through this and other posts he gained access to national secrets, including classified information, which he allegedly shared with Cuban intelligence agents.

Between 2006 and 2012, Rocha advised military officials at the US Southern Command, a military branch whose responsibility includes Cuba.

Betraying that trust by falsely pledging loyalty to the United States while serving a foreign power is a crime that will be punished with the full force of the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters when news of the charges broke .

Prosecutors did not describe in the criminal complaint specific acts of espionage or how the FBI came to suspect him, but they said the agency received information about him before November 2022.

The undercover FBI agent told Rocha that they were a representative of a Cuban intelligence agency in Miami and that their mission was to establish a new communications plan with Rocha, who agreed to meet with the undercover agent .

During these meetings in an outdoor food court, the former ambassador reportedly said that he had created a public reputation as a right-wing person, even though he was truly committed to communist Cuba. He praised Fidel Castro and called other members of Cuba's intelligence services his comrades, prosecutors said.

After a year-long undercover operation, Rocha was arrested in December. In addition to the prison sentence, the federal court ordered Rocha to pay $500,000, forgo future pension payments, cooperate with the U.S. government and share details of his dealings with Cuba. Rocha also agreed in the plea agreement to work undercover for the U.S. government if requested by agents.

Rocha's sentence of 15 years in prison, the maximum sentence for the crimes considered for his sentencing, sends a powerful message to those who act or seek to act illegally in the United States on behalf of a foreign government, Markenzy said Lapointe, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

