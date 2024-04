US, UK forces help shoot down Iranian drones over Jordan, Syria and Iraq | Israel

A hastily assembled coalition including the US and UK helped Israel shoot down Iranian drones over Jordan, Iraq and Syria in an effort to mitigate the attack and prevent uncontrollable escalation.

As a massive salvo of Iranian drones and cruise missiles approached its borders, Israel deployed its warplanes to intercept the incoming projectiles, according to Israeli media, and was supported in its efforts by its partners and neighbors.

Joe Biden said the United States had built up its forces before the widely telegraphed attack and that the reinforcements had paid off.

Under my instructions, to support Israel's defense, the U.S. military has moved ballistic missile defense aircraft and destroyers to the region over the past week, Biden said in a written statement. Through these deployments and the extraordinary skills of our military, we have helped Israel destroy virtually all incoming drones and missiles.

Royal Air Force fighter jets and refueling aircraft were also involved, taking off from bases in Cyprus. Their role, according to the Department of Defense, was to replace the US Air Force in the sorties against the Islamic State normally carried out over Iraq and northeast Syria, but also to intercept the Iranian drones if they entered the British zone. of operations.

In response to increased Iranian threats and the growing risk of escalation in the Middle East, the UK government has been working with partners across the region to encourage de-escalation and prevent further attacks, a Ministry of Defense statement said.

We have moved several additional Royal Air Force jets and tankers into the area. These measures will strengthen Operation Shader, the UK's current anti-Daesh operation in Iraq and Syria. Additionally, these UK aircraft will intercept any airborne attacks within range of our existing missions, as required.

Reuters cited two regional security sources as saying that Jordanian planes had shot down dozens of Iranian drones flying over northern and central Jordan towards Israel.

The report said the drones were shot down over the east bank of the Jordan River and were heading toward Jerusalem, while others were intercepted near the Iraq-Syria border.

There has been no confirmation from the Jordanian government about its military role. Iran's Fars news agency cited a source as saying that the Tehran regime was closely monitoring Jordan's actions, which could make the Arab state the next target if it acts in Israel's defense.

The Biden administration sent the head of U.S. Central Command, Gen. Erik Kurilla, to Israel this week to help coordinate defenses against an Iranian attack. Kurilla reportedly left the country shortly before the launch of the first drones.

In addition to fulfilling U.S. defense commitments to Israel, the Biden administration seeks to prevent uncontrolled escalation leading to regional war. U.S. officials have said their ability to constrain Israel's response would depend largely on what was struck inside Israel and how many casualties were caused by the Iranian attack.

