Biden told Netanyahu US would not engage in offensive against Iran, called Saturday a victory for Israel (report)





President Biden told the Israeli prime minister that nothing of value was hit in the Iranian airborne attack on Saturday and asserted that U.S. forces would not participate in any offensive against Iran, according to a report.

The president called Israel's defense during the attacks a victory, telling Netanyahu that Israel's ability to intercept almost all of the hundreds of missiles and drones demonstrated its military superiority, a US official told CNN.

Biden also made it very clear that the United States would not engage in any military offensive against the Islamic Republic, the senior official told the outlet.

The Israel Defense Forces said it shot down the vast majority of projectiles outside Israel's borders. She was assisted by the American army.

Biden told Netanyahu that the United States would not participate in any offensive against Iran. AP Benjamin Netanyahu and Biden spoke on the phone after the Iranian attack on Israel on Saturday evening. Office of the Israeli Prime Minister

Under my leadership, to support Israel's defense, the U.S. military has moved ballistic missile defense aircraft and destroyers to the region over the past week, Biden said in a statement Saturday evening after his phone call with the Israeli leader, according to a reading of the appeal launched by the White House.

Through these deployments and the extraordinary skills of our military, we have helped Israel destroy almost all incoming drones and missiles, he added.

Most of the drones and missiles launched by Iran have been intercepted, officials said. Xinhua/Shutterstock

A handful of missiles managed to get through, including one hitting an Israeli base, but damage was minor and no injuries were reported, according to IDF officials.

A senior US official told CNN that US forces had intercepted more than 70 drones and at least three ballistic missiles. The missiles were shot down by two guided-missile destroyers deployed in the eastern Mediterranean.

U.S. warplanes also helped defend Israel against the dam, another official told the outlet.

Cover of the New York Post on April 14, 2024.

Biden said he would meet with G7 leaders on Sunday to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran's brazen attack.

Although we did not see attacks on our forces or installations today, we will remain vigilant against all threats and will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to protect our people, the President said.

