Iran threatens to escalate attacks on Israel, warns US against response





Iran has warned the United States not to respond to its attack on Israel, as the confrontation between the two foes spread across the region and the Jewish state withstood its first direct drone attack and missiles from Tehran early Sunday morning.

“Our response will be much more important than tonight's military action if Israel retaliates against Iran,” Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Mohammad Bagheri told state television, adding that Tehran had warned Washington that any support for Israeli retaliation would result in the targeting of American bases.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Hossein Salami also warned that Tehran would retaliate against any Israeli attacks against its interests, officials or citizens.

“Now, if the Zionist regime attacks our interests, our assets, our numbers and our citizens at any time, it will face a counterattack from within the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Salami said , according to Press TV.

The Iranian mission to the UN in New York said in a message on

Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassadors of the United Kingdom, France and Germany on Sunday to question what it called an “irresponsible stance” regarding Tehran's retaliation against Israel, l Iranian semi-official Labor news agency.

The director for Western Europe of the Iranian Foreign Ministry accused the three countries of “double standards”.

“Iran's military action against the bases of the Zionist regime (Israel) falls perfectly within the framework of the right to self-defense stipulated in Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations and constitutes a response to a series crimes, including the recent attack on the embassy complex in Syria,” the Iranian official added.

All three countries issued statements condemning the Iranian attack on Israel, which Tehran said was a direct response to an Israeli strike in Damascus on April 1 that killed seven army officers.

Israel works with a coalition of military forces

Most of the drones and missiles used in Sunday's attack were fired from the sky by a coalition of armed forces made up of the United States, Jordan, Britain and Israel.

The attack marked a turning point in Iran's war against Israel, which until now has been fought primarily by its proxy groups, such as Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

US President Joe Biden said he condemned the Iranian attack “in the strongest possible terms”, explaining that the US military had helped Israel shoot down Iranian drones and missiles.

Israel enjoyed broad support for its defensive actions against Iran, even as its allies expressed concern about what steps it might take in retaliation. Israel's war cabinet and security cabinet met Saturday evening and early Sunday morning to discuss the measures.

Biden said he planned to discuss the attack with G7 countries on Sunday. The G7 is made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The EU is also involved.

Italy, which holds the rotating G7 presidency, convened a G7 video meeting on Sunday afternoon, as it warned of regional destabilization in a message on X. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani , said he hoped the Israeli government would show restraint in its policies. answer.

“I hope that the Israeli government will take a cautious line. I hope that there will not be counterattack after counterattack,” Tajani told RTL 102.5 radio.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that the Iranian attack was “unjustifiable and highly irresponsible.” Iran risks further escalation in the region. Germany stands with Israel and we will discuss the situation with our allies.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Sunday that Israel had shown it was strong and could defend itself by repelling an Iranian attack overnight with powerful allies.

“Iran is isolated with its aggressive behavior with which it wants to destabilize an entire region,” she said. “And Israel’s capabilities have shown that Israel is strong, that Israel can protect itself.”

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday condemned “this unprecedented attack” which “threatens to destabilize the region”.

“I express my solidarity with the Israeli people and France’s commitment to the security of Israel, our partners and regional stability,” Macron said.

“France is working on de-escalation with its partners and calls for restraint,” he stressed.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has condemned Iran's “reckless” attack on Israel, which he said shows Iran “intends to sow chaos in its own backyard.”

“These strikes risk inflaming tensions and destabilizing the region. Iran has once again demonstrated that it intends to sow chaos at home,” Sunak said in a statement.

In the Middle East, Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said on Sunday that any escalation in the region would lead to “dangerous paths” and said there was a need to reduce escalation by all sides.

In his remarks to the cabinet, Khasawneh said the country's armed forces would oppose any attempt by any party seeking to endanger the security of the kingdom.

Russia said on Sunday it was extremely concerned about Iranian strikes against Israel and called on all sides to exercise restraint, but said tensions would remain high until the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians was resolved.

“We express our extreme concern about a new dangerous escalation in the region,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the Iranian attacks. “We call on all parties concerned to exercise restraint.”

