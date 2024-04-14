Why Iran attacked Israel and what you need to know about the US role and strikes





Iran launched a wave of missiles and drones toward Israel on Saturday evening as regional tensions continued to rise over the war in Gaza. President Biden condemned the attack and spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reiterate the United States' unwavering commitment to Israeli security, the White House said. Other allies, including Germany, Canada, France and Britain, reaffirmed their support for Israel following the attack, while expressing fears that Tehran's attack could further destabilize the Middle East.

Iranian state media said the missile and drone attack was in retaliation for a deadly Israeli strike on an Iranian diplomatic compound in Syria on April 1.

More than 300 drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles were launched by Iran in Tehran's first large-scale military attack on Israel. About 99 percent of the projectiles were intercepted, according to Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, an Israeli army spokesman. Some of the projectiles fell inside Israeli territory and one damaged a military base in the south of the country, Hagari said. A young girl who was seriously injured in the attack underwent surgery and was transferred to the pediatric intensive care unit, according to Israel's Soroka Hospital. Hagari said a coalition of countries helped Israel intercept the projectiles. The US military helped Israel destroy almost all drones and missiles, Biden said. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Britain's Royal Air Force had shot down a number of Iranian attack drones, while Jordan's cabinet said it had dealt with objects that flew over its airspace overnight. France also provided technological support, Hagari said. Israel's war cabinet was scheduled to meet Sunday afternoon local time to discuss its response. The U.N. Security Council is expected to meet on Sunday afternoon, Reuters reported, after Israel asked the council to condemn the Tehran attack and designate Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. Group of Seven leaders are also expected to meet on Sunday to discuss the Iranian attack on Israel. The attack in Tehran on Saturday was four-pronged, according to a report by the official Tasnim news agency, from sites in Iran, Lebanon and Iraq. and in Yemen. The commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Major General Hossein Salami, called the Tehran attack more successful than expected and warned that any retaliation by Israel would result in a more forceful response.

Why did Iran attack Israel?

Iranian media said the attack was in retaliation for an Israeli strike this month on an Iranian consular building in Damascus, Syria, that killed members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including senior commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Brigadier. General Mohammad Hadi Haj Rahimi.

Hamas expressed support for the Iranian attack on Israel this weekend, calling it a deserved response to the attack in Syria. Officials of Yemen's Houthi rebel group have praised Iran while downplaying their own involvement; Hagari said some drones and cruise missiles had been launched from Yemen.

Israel has carried out strikes in Syria against Iran and its allies for years and throughout its six-month military campaign against Hamas in Gaza. But the April 1 attack stood out both for its location in a diplomatic complex, traditionally exempt from hostilities, and for the seniority of the apparent targets.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has vowed that his country will avenge the attack on Damascus. UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres condemned the strike, citing the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises.

The Israeli strike also frustrated Washington.

Three U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss security matters said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other senior defense officials believed Israel should have informed them in advance in because of the implications of the strikes for U.S. interests in the region, the Washington Post reported.

U.S. officials worry about the outbreak of a multi-front war and fear the Damascus strike could lead to attacks on U.S. military personnel based in Iraq, Syria or other parts of the Middle East .

How is the United States involved?

US military forces in the Middle East have intercepted dozens of Iranian drones and missiles, Austin said in a statement, adding that US military forces remain in position to protect US troops and support Israeli defense. He called on Iran to ease tensions and stop attacks on Israel.

We do not seek conflict with Iran, but we will not hesitate to act to protect our forces and support the defense of Israel, the statement said.

Biden, who had ordered ballistic missile defense planes and destroyers to be sent to the region over the past week in anticipation of an attack, said no U.S. troops or installations had been targeted by the dam.

We will remain vigilant against all threats and will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to protect our people, he said.

Kareem Fahim and Suzan Haidamous contributed to this report.

Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles toward Israel in its first large-scale military attack on the country on April 13. (Video: Michael Cadenhead/TWP)

