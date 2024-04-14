The RAF has shot down 'a number' of Iranian attack drones, Sunak has confirmed.





Flight times are expected to be longer as airlines avoid Iranian airspace, and airfares are also expected to rise.

Israel's El Al reportedly canceled 15 flights scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, and Austrian Airlines also reportedly canceled all flights to Iran until April 18.

United Airlines said it had canceled flights to Tel Aviv.

A spokesman said Israel had canceled a scheduled flight from Newark to Tel Aviv on Saturday and a related return flight due to airspace restrictions.

We are closely monitoring the situation and will make decisions about future flights with a focus on the safety of our customers and crew.

A Lufthansa spokesperson, speaking on behalf of Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines, said: We have temporarily suspended flights into Iranian airspace until April 18. Security is our top priority.

Qantas has already suspended direct flights from Perth to London to avoid Iranian airspace over fears of an imminent attack on Israel.

Due to the current situation, the route has been changed and will stop in Singapore.

A Qantas spokesperson said: “Due to the situation in the Middle East, we are temporarily adjusting the flight routes for our flights between Perth and London.” Please contact the customer directly if there are any changes to the reservation.

The UK was one of the countries, along with the US, France, Canada and Australia, to issue travel warnings to people planning to travel to the region. Dutch airline KLM also said it would no longer fly over Iran or Israel, according to Dutch media. Agency ANP on Saturday.

KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France-KLM, said the move was a precautionary measure but indicated it would continue to fly to Tel Aviv.

