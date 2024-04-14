Israel mulls response after US-led alliance repels Iranian attack





TEL AVIV For several hours Saturday evening, as Iranian missiles streaked across the sky, millions of people in Israel and across a restive region held their breath.

On Sunday morning, Israelis woke up to find their country relatively unscathed, fortified by broad global support after months of international isolation. The nightmare scenario that leaders had long warned of a direct attack from Iran provided a public showcase of the regional coalition and high-tech systems built to repel such aggression.

The five-hour assault, in retaliation for a deadly Israeli strike on an Iranian diplomatic facility in Damascus, Syria, was massive, involving hundreds of killer drones and guided missiles, and supporting fire from at least some of the regional proxies of Iran. But it also came with some warning and seemed calibrated to avoid a wider war. Israel has leveraged its sophisticated air defense technology and network of anti-Iranian allies, giving its forces operational freedom over large swathes of Middle Eastern airspace. Ultimately, most of the interceptions took place outside Israeli territory, the army said.

Even Jordan, one of the fiercest public critics of Israel's war in Gaza, closed its airspace and aided in the interception process, allowing Israel and its allies to shoot down 99 percent of Iran's munitions, he said. said Yoel Guzansky, a former official of Israel's National Security Council and now a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies.

Never in the history of warfare has such an operation been carried out, with so much international coordination, all under Centcom, and missiles coming from so many places at once, not just from Iran but also rockets Hezbollah, Lebanon, and unmanned aerial vehicles and cruise missiles fired from Yemen and Iraq, Guzansky said.

The U.S.-led regional partnership has proven itself in real time, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesman, said Sunday morning. This showed that he was capable of confronting Iran.

In a statement Saturday evening, President Biden highlighted the movement of U.S. ballistic missile defense aircraft and destroyers to the region over the past week, which has helped Israel shoot down nearly all incoming drones and missiles. He also said he would bring together Group of Seven leaders on Sunday to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran's brazen attack.

But even before the missiles landed, Iranian leaders announced that, in their minds, the scores had been settled. The matter can be considered settled, the country's mission to the United Nations published Saturday evening, but added a warning: If Israel makes another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably harsher. On Sunday, Israel said the situation persisted: the question was how and where it would respond.

Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's war cabinet, which was scheduled to meet Sunday afternoon, said in a video statement that Israel would exact a price from Iran in the appropriate manner and time.

The Israeli military said the firing of several ballistic missiles caused minor damage to the Nevatim military airbase in southern Israel. On Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces released images of an F-35 returning to base. A young girl from a southern Bedouin town has been hospitalized with serious injuries from shrapnel, her family said.

But Israel and its allies view the event as a victory, said Michael Horowitz, head of intelligence at risk consultancy group Le Beck International, adding that the country had managed to restore some international legitimacy while avoiding serious damage on the ground.

The outcome matters, but so does the intent, and the intent was very clear: not a symbolic attack designed to fail, but a sustained attack designed to actually hit its targets inside Israel, Horowitz said.

Under US leadership, Hagari said, the Israeli military has intensified its collaboration with Britain and France over the past six months, as well as with other regional states including was not at liberty to reveal the names, probably a reference to Jordan. and other Arab countries that have quietly strengthened security ties with Israel, even as they try to contain growing public anger at home over the war in Gaza.

The Iranian attack included 170 drones, 120 ballistic missiles and 30 cruise missiles, according to the IDF. Israel responded with the Arrow, an anti-ballistic missile system developed by the United States and Israel, and the Davids Sling, a medium- and long-range air defense system set up to repel Iranian and Syrian missiles, according to Jonathan Conricus. , senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and former IDF spokesperson.

The success of Israeli air defense gives the government time to formulate an intelligent, long-term strategy rather than reacting out of anger and duress, Conricus said.

We intercepted. We countered. Together we will win, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published Sunday morning on X, a statement that struck analysts both by its brevity and its measured tone.

The prime minister actually made a very succinct statement, something he doesn't usually do, said Miri Eisin, a former senior Israeli army intelligence officer. He didn't say, “Now we're going to destroy Iran.”

But there remains uncertainty over whether Netanyahu can resist pressure from his more hardline coalition partners to step up action against Tehran. To create deterrence in the Middle East, Israel must go crazy, far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said in a video published Sunday on X.

You have Israel again in favor of other nations. Diplomatically, it could work well for Netanyahu if he can capitalize on it, said an Israeli familiar with discussions close to the prime minister, speaking on condition of anonymity to share private deliberations. On the other hand, within his cabinet, if he doesn't take on Iran, he will have trouble with some.

The United States and other allies who played a role in Sunday's defensive operation are pressing for restraint, the source said: The Americans and everyone else are saying, 'It happened, no damage was done, we were there for you. Now it's your turn to be there for us.

“We don't want to see this escalation,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday. “We're not looking for a broader war with Iran.

U.S. officials are sending similar messages privately, urging Israel to limit its retaliation and ease regional tensions, a senior administration official said Sunday, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive closed-door discussions .

Within hours, analysts said, Israel appeared to have largely regained its position within the world community, a position that has been severely eroded by the civilian death toll of its war against Hamas in Gaza and its restrictions on aid delivery, which put the north of the enclave on the brink of famine.

Noam Tibon, a retired Israeli military general, said the Iranian attack allowed Israel to recover on two fronts: in Gaza, where it was under growing domestic and international pressure to agree to a ceasefire. fire and an agreement to release the hostages still held. by Hamas, and on its northern border with Lebanon, where Israel has exchanged near-daily fire with Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed militant group and political party, and where hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced from their homes.

This is the first time in this war that Israel has won a clear victory, Tibon said. The West is helping us, standing with us, and if Israel is not careful, it will reverse all this, just like it did in Gaza.

There must be a price for what the Iranians have done, said Yossi Kuperwasser, former head of research for Israeli military intelligence. Timing is not essential here.

But he added: It is very important that we coordinate with the Americans and that the retaliation is approved and supported by the United States.

Saturday's attack has some parallels with a smaller Iranian attack on Ain Al Asad air base in Iraq in January 2020, after influential Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad.

In this case, Iran responded with a salvo of 16 ballistic missiles, 10 of which hit the base. About half of the U.S. troops had been evacuated in advance, but 110 of them still suffered head injuries, some of which led to months of health complications.

Then-President Donald Trump refused to respond militarily, later saying that Iran appeared to be withdrawing, which is a good thing for all parties involved and a very good thing for the world.

Following Tehran's latest attack, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Sunday evening.

It is very clear that Iran has violated all norms, said Eyal Hulata, who headed Israel's National Security Council until last year. Either the international community acts, or Israel will have to make its own decisions.

U.N. restrictions on Iran's missile program expired in October as part of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The Trump administration's decision to withdraw from the deal also means that key safeguards have fallen, leaving Iran closer to nuclear capability than at any time in the country's history, which Israel considers it an existential threat.

Eisin said Israel's overnight military performance was redemptive after intelligence and security failures on Oct. 7, when the army failed to predict the Hamas-led attack and was sluggish to react to the carnage unfolding in southern Israel.

In Saturday's attack, almost nothing hit the ground, and it's a success that reinforces our sense of security, she said. We need it, because it's not over yet.

Hendrix reported from Jerusalem and Morris from Berlin. Dan Lamothe and Michael Birnbaum in Washington contributed to this report.

