UFC 300 LIVE: Fight updates and results as Alex Pereira and Max Holloway score KO wins

UFC 300 featured one of the greatest knockouts of all time on Saturday. Max Holloway took on Justin Gaethje in the final minutes of their BMF title fight.

Holloway delivered a stunning performance, dominating Gaethje for five rounds before scoring a mesmerizing knockout, leaving Gaethje cold face-first on the canvas.

With that, Hawaiian Holloway took the Baddest Motherf***er belt from the American and retained the title in another title fight at UFC 300.

In the main event, Alex Pereira retained his title at 205 pounds by defeating Jamahal Hill in the first round, while in the co-main event, Zhang Weili defeated fellow Chinese fighter Yan Xiao. Retained strawweight gold with a win over Yan Xioanan.

Check back below for updates and all the results from the UFC 300 prelims and main card.

UFC 300 LIVE Show latest updates 1713075003UFC 300 LIVE: Max Holloway scores the best KO of all time

Alex BattleApril 14, 2024 07:10

1713083403UFC 300 LIVE: Bobby Green defeated Jim Miller in 3 rounds. Bobby Green defeats Jim Miller at UFC 300 (Getty Images)

Alex PattleApril 14, 2024 09:30

1713082203UFC 300 LIVE: Alex Ferreira's light heavyweight title reign continuesAlex Ferreira knocks out Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 (Getty Images)Alex Ferreira retains his light heavyweight title at UFC 300 (Getty Images)

Alex BattleApril 14, 2024 09:10

1713081003UFC 300 LIVE: Kayla Harrison makes her debut against Holly Holm. Kayla Harrison (above) en route to her submission win over Holly Holm (Getty Images)

Alex BattleApril 14, 2024 08:50

1713079803UFC 300 LIVE: Diego Lopez defeats Sodiq Yusuf at UFC 300 (Getty Images)

Alex PattleApril 14, 2024 08:30

1713078603UFC 300 LIVE: Renato Money Moicano stops Jalin TurnerRenato Moicano after stopping Jalin Turner via TKO in prelims (Getty Images)

Alex PattleApril 14, 2024 08:10

1713077403UFC 300 LIVE: Zhang Weili retains the strawweight title against Yan Xiaonan. Zhang Weili (right) successfully defends her title against Yan Xiaonan (Getty Images)

Alex BattleApril 14, 2024 07:50

1713076203UFC 300 LIVE: Max Holloway scores the best KO of all time Max Holloway celebrates KO of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 (Getty Images)

Alex PattleApril 14, 2024 07:30

1713073803UFC 300 LIVE: Full Results

Alex Pereira def. Jamahal Hill via first round knockout (left hook and ground strikes, 3:14)

Zhang Weili wins by unanimous decision (49-4, 49-45, 49-45)

Max Holloway def. Justin Gaethje, 5th round knockout (punches, 4:59)

Arman Tsarukyan def. Charles Oliveira via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Bonical def. Cody Brundage via submission in round 2 (rear naked choke, 3:38)

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic, round 2, TKO (strikes, 3:17)

Aljamain Sterling def. Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Kyla Harrison def. Holly Holm via submission in round 2 (rear naked choke, 1:47)

Diego Lopez def. Sodiq Yusuff, 1st round TKO (strikes, 1:29)

Renato Moicano def. Jalin Turner, round 2, TKO (ground strikes, 4:11)

Jessica Andrade def. Marina Rodriguez via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Bobby Green def. Jim Miller by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-25, 29-26)

Daveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt via submission in round 2 (rear naked choke, 4:02)

Alex PattleApril 14, 2024 06:50

1713073195UFC 300 LIVE: Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill

Ferreira hinted he could fight at heavyweight next…

Does the Brazilian want to become the first ever three-weight UFC champion? I think so …

Alex PattleApril 14, 2024 06:39

