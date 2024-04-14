2024 British Coach Rally: Gallery from day one of the event





Changeable weather has delayed the opening day of the 2024 British Coach Rally in Blackpool on Saturday 13 April. Respectable participants from England, Scotland and Wales gathered again on the Piled Coast for the 68th gathering in the event's illustrious history.

Several 24-plate coaches were in attendance, including some that were delivered just a few days before the rally. The new Irizar models in either unibody or Scania-based format were well represented, and the Temsa brand had a particularly strong showing among the participants, including several examples representing the Turkish brand's livery business.

Perhaps one of those stars was DJ Thomas Coaches' Van Hool T16 Astron. This is the first T range delivery to a UK buyer and, despite the Belgian manufacturer's current problems, it was delivered just two days before its appearance in Blackpool. Among Van Hool's many entries, this vehicle garnered a lot of attention.

At the other end of the age spectrum was a Volvo B58 with a Plaxton Supreme IV body. Previously owned by the late Cyril Kenzie and now owned by Craig Temple of Connexions Buses, it retains its Kenzies Tours livery and entered after receiving interior and exterior work as a nod to one of the Rally's greatest supporters.

The B58 marks the return of the Kenzies name to the British coach rally scene in 2024 and, when new, comes with a dash plaque commemorating its participation in the 1980 Brighton Rally.

With Rally moving to a slightly later position in the schedule, 2024 is missing some old entrants, but other new entrants have joined the fray. Among them are Acklams Coaches, Exclusive Holidays, FR Willets, Meadway Coaches, Mervyns Coaches and Midway Motor Coaches.

The day started with the customary road run before returning to Blackpool waterfront for the heats, although strong winds delayed the start. After completing training, the coaches moved to the comedy carpet in front of Blackpool Tower for judging the next day, followed by the driving finals where trophies would be awarded.

Good trading support has been demonstrated, with reports that demand for new coaches and minicoaches remains very strong. While lead times for some suppliers remain difficult and hints of normalization are noticeably increasing in some regions, certain well-supplied builders continue to enjoy an uptick.

Among the vehicles at the trade area was the Yutong GTe14 battery-electric three-axle coach, the first public display of the model.

