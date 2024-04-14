UK weather: Britain is set for two weeks of hot, dry sunshine.





The UK is set for two weeks of hot, dry sunshine due to high pressure.

The last few days of April and the first two weeks of May are expected to have better weather compared to the two weeks prior.

From April 28 to May 12, the Korea Meteorological Administration predicted:

“By May these stable conditions will move north with perhaps the driest weather across the North West of England.

Weather forecast for the last week of April

WXCharts

“Further unsettled conditions are more likely to impact the south where there is a risk of heavy rain or showers.

“Temperatures will be close to average overall, with warmer days but colder nights.”

This is preceded by two weeks of below-average temperatures and rain, and dreary weather will dominate mid-April.

The Met Office forecast for April 18 to April 27 says: “Winds from the north or northwest are expected to affect the UK at the start of this period.

Latest developments:

The weather over the next few days will be much more unsettled.

WXCharts

“There is a chance of occasional showers or prolonged rain, which will be most severe in the north and northwest, but a system is still likely to reach the southeast on Thursday.

“Temperatures are expected to be below normal for most of the week or slightly above average for most of next week.

“Pressure is likely to build over the weekend and into next week, which means more dry weather across the UK.

“There is a chance of some light showers at times and when this occurs it will be more likely to affect the North West.

Despite recent temperatures approaching 20 degrees, the mercury is expected to plummet again.

Thermometers are set to drop significantly from Monday as warnings are issued to prepare for thunder and hail in some parts of the country.

Lows below freezing could hit high points in Scotland and northern England, while the rest of the UK could fall into the single digits.

Heavy rain across Scotland and the North threatens to saturate the ground after weeks of wet weather, leading to flooding.

A north-south split will lead to better weather in the south and southeast before high pressure builds up ahead of the extended dry season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.com/weather/uk-weather-two-weeks-hot-dry-sunshine-high-pressure-coming The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos