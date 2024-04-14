US will not participate in retaliatory strikes against Iran, senior administration official says





Washington — In the wake of Iran's unprecedented airstrikes against Israel, President Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the United States would not participate in a retaliatory strike against Iran, according to a senior US official. administration.

Israel reported only minor damage to a military base after more than 300 missiles and drones were fired from Iran into Israel on Saturday evening, most of which were intercepted before entering Israeli territory.

IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a press briefing Sunday evening that Israel had intercepted 99 percent of the approximately 350 “suicide drones, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and rockets” launched since Iran, Iraq, Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The retaliatory attack marked the Islamic Republic's first-ever direct offensive against Israel and came less than two weeks after an airstrike widely attributed to Israel destroyed the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital and killed 13 people, including two high-ranking Iranian generals. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said “this cowardly crime will not go unanswered,” according to Agence France-Presse.

Israel has repeatedly targeted Iranian military officials, who support militant groups fighting Israel in Gaza and along its border with Lebanon. The strike in Damascus marked an escalation because it hit an Iranian diplomatic mission.

Mr. Biden, who spoke with Netanyahu on Saturday, condemned the Iranian attack while pointing out that the United States had “assisted Israel in destroying almost all incoming drones and missiles,” according to a White House statement. Mr. Biden said he had reaffirmed to Netanyahu the United States' “unwavering commitment” to Israel's security.

National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby said the president's call with Netanyahu was a “good conversation” focused on Israel's successful defense against airstrikes. Kirby said the president made clear during the conversation that the United States was working to avoid broader regional conflict.

In this photo provided by the White House, U.S. President Joe Biden meets with members of the national security team regarding Iranian missile attacks on Israel, April 13, 2024, in the Situation Room of the White House in Washington , D.C. Adam Schultz/The White House via Getty Images

“The Prime Minister is well aware that the President is not looking for a conflict with Iran, that he no longer wants tensions to escalate and that he is doing everything – and he has done it since October 7 – to try to prevent this from becoming a broader regional war,” Kirby told Margaret Brennan on Sunday's “Face the Nation,” adding that the United States would take “all necessary steps” to protect troops, ships and American installations in the region.

Mr. Biden also spoke with Jordan's King Abdullah on Sunday, noting that the Iranian attack also “threatens Jordan and the Jordanian people,” according to a White House account of the call.

The president met with G7 leaders on Sunday to coordinate a diplomatic response to the attack. In a joint statement after the meeting, the leaders said Iran had “taken a further step towards destabilizing the region and risks causing uncontrollable regional escalation”, adding that they would continue to work to “stabilize the situation”. The leaders demanded that Iran end its attacks, noting that they were ready to “take further steps” in response to additional actions. The United Nations Security Council is also scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on Sunday afternoon.

Former US Central Command commander Gen. Frank McKenzie, who also appeared on “Face the Nation” on Sunday, advised Israel to exercise restraint following the Iranian attack.

“The fact is that Israel can name whatever price it wants to exact, the wide gap between Iranian fanaticism and enthusiasm and Israeli competence has now been laid bare for all to see,” McKenzie said. “So the Israelis can do what they want. Sometimes when you're in that position, showing some restraint is the best strategic option you can take.”

McKenzie said Israel is “stronger this morning than it was yesterday” after successfully intercepting the bulk of an unprecedented Iranian airstrike in a “test of major fight.

“I think it was a big attack by Iran. I think it was as close to the maximum effort as they could muster,” he said. “Iran could not repeat last night's attack tonight if it had to.”

These developments came more than six months after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, as Mr. Biden came under intense pressure from his party to be tougher with the Israeli government in due to the staggering number of civilian deaths in Gaza following the October 7 attacks. A growing number of Americans want the president to encourage Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza, according to a CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday and conducted before the Iranian drone and missile attack on Israel.

“Even under Iran's attack, we have not lost sight, not for a moment, of our crucial mission in Gaza to rescue our hostages from the hands of Hamas, Iran's proxy, our moral duty to do everything in our power to bring 133 hostages home.” Hagari said during Sunday's briefing.

Margaret Brennan and Michal Ben-Gal contributed reporting.

Kaia Hubbard is a political reporter for CBS News Digital based in Washington, DC.

