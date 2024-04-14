ROYAL NEWS LIVE: Kate Middleton makes statement as King and Queen are completely shocked and horrified by Sydney stabbing attack.





Prince William and his eldest son George were spotted at the Aston Villa match on Thursday evening.

Get free news from reporters around the world Sign up to our Morning Headlines email

Prince Charles and Queen Camilla say they are completely shocked and horrified by a knife attack at a Sydney shopping mall.

Their statement follows one released by the Prince and Princess of Wales earlier today praising heroic emergency responders.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in the Australian city at 3.30pm (local time) on Saturday. The shocking video showed a man wearing shorts and a green and yellow shirt holding a knife.

One of the victims is a 9-month-old baby who is undergoing surgery at the hospital.

The attacker was also shot dead by police, who confronted him and shot him while he was holding a knife.

Police do not believe the actions were terrorism-related, but believe the man is known to law enforcement.

“My wife and I are completely shocked and horrified to hear of the tragic stabbing incident in Bondi,” the king said in a statement.

Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those brutally murdered in these senseless attacks.

While the full details of this shocking situation are yet to be revealed, our thoughts are with those involved in the response and we are grateful to the first responders and emergency responders for their bravery.

Key PointsShow Latest Updates 1713063600Meghan, Netflix Prince Harry scores a goal in a charity polo match as Netflix cameras watch.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan may have given up their royal duties, but they haven't given up their celebrity lives.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex played in a high-profile pro-am polo match last Friday, attracting a large crowd of media and wealthy people to support Sentebale, the charity he founded in 2006 for children and young people living in the South African country. Lesotho and Botswana.

Harry, Meghan and their friend, Argentine polo player and model Nacho Figueras, are from the same production company that produces soccer reality show Welcome to Wrexham for the upcoming polo-focused Netflix miniseries. I was followed by a camera crew.

Read the full article here:

Holly EvansApril 14, 2024 04:00

1713056400Prince Harry's US visa application documents handed over to judge amid drug use lawsuit

Prince Harry's US visa application is being reviewed by a judge after he admitted to drug use in his memoir 'Spare'.

The Heritage Foundation has filed the lawsuit to determine whether the fifth-in-line to the throne lied on his full-time visa application when he moved to California with his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

Under U.S. visa regulations, applicants are asked about substance abuse and previous criminal charges.

Read the full article here:

Holly EvansApril 14, 2024 02:00

1713052800Meghan and Harry are launching two new series on Netflix about cooking, gardening and polo.

Netflix has revealed two new TV projects being produced by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including a cooking show that Meghan will produce and a polo series that Harry will produce.

The first series will see Meghan celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship, Deadline first reported on Thursday.

Read the full article here:

Holly EvansApril 14, 2024 01:00

1713049200King Charles hopes to be a peacemaker between William and Harry, palace sources have said. King Charles hopes to be a peacemaker between William and Harry, a palace source said.

King Charles III hopes to be a 'peacemaker' between Prince William and Prince Harry, palace sources have told Sky News Australia. Grant Harold, who served as the Prince's butler during his time as Prince of Wales, said: “It is very likely that the two princes will reunite again this year.” It comes as the Duke of Sussex is due to return to London in May for a service at St Paul's Cathedral to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. “The King will want his brothers to put things right so it is more likely that he can play his peacemaker role,” Mr Harold added.

Holly EvansApril 14, 2024 00:00

1713045643Why is Prince William a fan of Aston Villa?

Read the full article here:

Holly EvansApril 13, 2024 23:00

1713042000Prince Harry regrets losing Kate and really misses Kate, a royal expert claimsPrince Harry regrets losing Kate and really misses Kate, a royal expert claims

Prince Harry regrets the loss and really misses his friendship with the Princess of Wales, a royal writer has claimed. Tom Quinn said Harry was distressed about losing the close bond he once shared with Kate. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly contacted the princess after she was diagnosed with cancer. “Harry really misses a warm, uncomplicated relationship, but he is torn between loyalty to his wife and regret over losing the woman he was close to,” Mr Quinn told the Mirror.

Holly EvansApril 13, 2024 22:00

1713038443Meghan kisses Harry as she presents him with a trophy at a charity polo match in MiamiMeghan kisses Harry as she presents him with a polo trophy at a charity polo match in Miami

Meghan Markle gave husband Prince Harry a kiss to celebrate his victory at a charity polo match in Miami on Friday evening (April 12). The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were previously seen smiling and walking hand-in-hand ahead of Prince Harry's fundraising polo match. The match was captured by a Netflix camera crew for his upcoming series about the sport. Harry wore white trousers, a light blue shirt and a beige jacket, while Meghan wore a cream halterneck dress to the Royal Salute Polo Challenge event in Wellington. His team won 3-1, with the Duke scoring the first goal.

Holly EvansApril 13, 2024 21:00

1713034843The King and Queen were completely shocked and horrified by Sydney's senseless attack.

The King said he and the Queen were completely shocked and horrified by the senseless attack in Sydney.

Australia's King Charles added that the royal couple's thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of those who were so brutally murdered.

The Prince and Princess of Wales said in a personal social media post that they were shocked and saddened by the stabbing, adding that their hearts were with those affected and the heroic first responders who risked their lives to save others.

Charles is reportedly planning an Australian tour with Camilla later this year.

Read the full article here:

Holly EvansApril 13, 2024 20:00

Prince William and George were spotted at Aston Villa in their first outing since Kate's cancer announcement.

George wore an Aston Villa scarf as he celebrated the club's 2-1 win over Lille in the Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg.

Read the full article here:

Holly EvansApril 13, 2024 19:00

1713027546Meghan, Prince Harry scores a goal in a charity polo match as Netflix cameras watch.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan may have given up their royal duties, but they haven't given up their celebrity lives.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex played in a high-profile pro-am polo match last Friday, attracting a large crowd of media and wealthy people to support Sentebale, the charity he founded in 2006 for children and young people living in the South African country. Lesotho and Botswana.

Harry, Meghan and their friend, Argentine polo player and model Nacho Figueras, are from the same production company that produces soccer reality show Welcome to Wrexham for the upcoming polo-focused Netflix miniseries. I was followed by a camera crew.

Read the full article here:

Holly EvansApril 13, 2024 17:59

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/kate-middleton-william-sydney-stabbing-b2527550.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos