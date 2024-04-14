US and British forces help Israel repel Iranian attacks by shooting down drones and missiles.





Sign up for our breaking news emails to get free, real-time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox.Sign up for our free breaking news emails.

U.S. and British troops helped Israel intercept more than 99% of the more than 300 drones and missiles Iran launched toward its territory Saturday night.

US troops have helped Israel shoot down almost all incoming drones and missiles, and Royal Air Force jets have been deployed to Iraq and Syria to block any aerial attacks within range, according to President Joe Biden.

The United States and Israel have been preparing for an attack for days after Iran said it would retaliate for an Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria earlier this month that killed 12 people, including two senior generals of the Revolutionary Guard's elite Quds Force.

Israel said Iran had launched more than 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles and 120 ballistic missiles, many of which were shot down by British air force and US warplanes over Iraq and Syria.

“Under my direction, U.S. forces have moved aircraft and ballistic missile defense destroyers to the region over the past week to support the defense of Israel,” U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement Sunday. “Thanks to these deployments and the outstanding skills of our soldiers, we helped Israel shoot down almost all of the incoming drones and missiles.”

Speaking about the strategic support being provided to Israel, Britain's Ministry of Defense said it had moved several additional RAF jets and aerial refueling tankers to the region.

This will strengthen Britain's existing Daesh operation, Operation Shader, in Iraq and Syria. Additionally, these British jets will intercept any aerial attacks within their existing mission range, as required.

With the attack heightening tensions and Israel's war on Gaza, now in its seventh month, threatening to escalate into a wider regional conflict, President Biden pledged that U.S. support for Israel would be “ironclad.”

The Old City of Jerusalem is pictured in the early morning hours of April 14, 2024, after Iran launched drone and missile attacks on Israel (AFP via Getty Images).

Iran and Israel have been waging a shadow war for years, marred by incidents such as the Damascus airstrike. However, this attack, which set off air raid sirens across Israel, was Iran's first direct attack on Israel.

Israeli and U.S. officials praised the response to the attack.

“Iran launched more than 300 threats and intercepted 99%,” said Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesman. “That’s a success.”

He said none of the drones reached Israel, 25 cruise missiles were shot down by the Israeli air force, and none entered Israeli airspace.

Most of the Iranian drones flying over Syria were shot down by Israeli and American jets before they could reach Israeli targets, two Western intelligence sources said on Sunday.

They told Reuters that aerial interceptors shot down dozens of missiles and drones launched by Iran flying over Deraa in southern Syria, the Syrian Golan Heights and several areas in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted on

His Defense Minister Yoav Gallant thanked the United States and other allies for their support but warned that the incidents were continuing.

“This campaign is not over yet. We must remain vigilant and be prepared for any scenario,” he said in a video statement.

“At the same time, we blocked the first wave and had great success.”

Additional reporting by institution

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/iran-attack-israel-us-uk-jets-b2528475.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos