CBS News Poll: Growing number of Americans say Biden should encourage Israel to stop its actions in Gaza





A growing number of Americans want Joe Biden to encourage Israel to end military operations in Gaza; and Mr. Biden's handling of the situation is now at its lowest level yet.

In the poll, taken before the Iranian drone and missile attack on Israel, there was not much clamor among the American public for American military action against Iran, should Iran strike Israel. Instead, the United States should support Israel's next actions.

Mr. Biden faces particular pressure within his own party over the Israel-Hamas conflict, where Democrats also express growing sympathy for the Palestinian people, alongside Israelis; and Mr. Biden's management has also been particularly affected by young Americans.

Many sympathize with both the Israeli and Palestinian people, but the percentage of Democrats who say they also sympathize a lot with the Palestinian people is up from last fall.

The overwhelming majority of Americans across party lines say they sympathize at least somewhat with the Israeli people. But the percentage of those who sympathize “a lot” is much lower than it was in October, just after the Hamas terrorist attacks.

And compared to last October, today there are fewer Democrats and independents who believe the United States should send weapons and supplies to Israel. This point of view remains the majority among Republicans.

And there has been an increase in those who say they are sending humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, but most Republicans still oppose it.

Half the country believes the threat of terrorism will increase for both Israel and Americans because of the conflict.

Another possible problem point for the president: Most Americans don't believe the U.S. government is doing everything it can to bring American hostages home.

Finally, underscoring the importance of all this: Most say the way this issue is handled reflects many factors, including the morals and principles of the United States, as well as its security and strategic interests.

Overall approval of Biden – and decline among younger Americans

But that said, politically, for the president, it is still the economy that matters relatively more. For Democrats, but also for independents, Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict is not as tied to overall approval of his job as are his views on his handling of the U.S. economy.

That is, people are more likely to disapprove of Mr. Biden as a whole if they think he is not handling the economy well than if they think he is not handling the conflict well.

And that, in turn, is not good news for him either. In the wake of the latest inflation report and the subsequent plunge in stock markets, the months-long optimism about the economy has stalled for the moment. Views are still hovering in the mid-30s, after steadily increasing over the winter. And the percentage of Americans expecting economic growth has also stabilized.

Moreover, when the majority of Americans who think things are not going well in their country are asked why it is due to the economy, they answer that it is more because of the economy than wars. and events abroad.

Mr. Biden's overall approval is still in a narrow range, in the 40s, about where it has been for a long time.

Even if this is somewhat offset elsewhere, its approval among young people is declining.

And there has been a decline among them on how Mr. Biden is handling the Israel-Hamas conflict.

This CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted among a nationally representative sample of 2,399 adult U.S. residents surveyed between April 9 and 12, 2024. The sample was weighted based on gender, age, race and education based on the U.S. Census of the American Community and Current Demographic Survey, as well as past voting. The margin of error is ±2.6 points.

