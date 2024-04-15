Why do American celebrities like Britain? Because they don't live here | emma beddington





I would like to know Jubilee, Piccadilly, Northern, Edgware. The system here is exquisite. That's what Sarah Jessica Parker is raving about about tubes. Goodge added, surprisingly, rolling the word out of his mouth like a mint con. She's in London, appearing in the Plaza Suite at the Savoy Theatre, having the time of her life and watching her breakfast. Here's an egg I'm mad at, it's called a Burford and it has an orange yolk. Oh my gosh I love your rash here. she told chef Ruth Rogers on the Rogers podcast. HerInstagram features black taxis, graffiti, and her telling me which bus will take me where I need to go. On time.

Meanwhile, Zendaya was spotted doing big shop at New Malden Waitrose as she patiently queued to buy Gails coffee and pastries. Vogue declared one of her sausage rolls dethroned from honorary British status.

They join the ranks of Americans tempted by tabs rather than meals, tea and scones and mixers. Remember Taylor Swift's London Boy era? It was a time when everyone was perplexed by her nightmarish ShoreditchBrixton-Highgate itinerary and her insistence on enjoying an afternoon at Camden Market. Madonna's tweeds, flat caps, and mockney phases are, of course, infamous items for celebrities.

And it's not just women. Here's Stanley Tucci raving about Quo Vadis and Lina Stores. Timothe Chalamet loves the sexy Hull accent and Tom Cruise is always in North Yorkshire because he can't get enough of a fat villain or something.

What do we not see in this island where sewage flows into ecologically dead rivers, where three out of ten children live in poverty and where one million people experience poverty? A Ukrainian woman returned to her extremely dangerous, war-torn homeland to receive proper dental care. Our problems are not well hidden. Surely Parker had read New Yorkers' depressingly comprehensive recent article about Britain in 2024. This is the worst period of wage increases since the Napoleonic Wars. stagnant life expectancy; The return of rickets. How can you love it so deeply?

I think it's easy to be attracted to differences. When my American friend visited she got a full baptism of British fire. LNER trains, the weather, heartfelt driving on rough single lane roads, a bizarre encounter with some Richard III and, well, an unwelcoming pub full of weirdos and people. Men ominously silent. She loved it (except for the trash cans and road bumps).

Crucially, A-list Brits can live in a perfect British bubble that they have the means to maintain. Rural countryside in Cornwall or the Cotswolds. Their 1% experience basically has little in common with the lives of households with the UK's average income of 32,500.

Plus, even if you're not stratospheric, being in a country that isn't your own can develop a sense of childlike acceptance of the situation. I left the UK before the 2008 recession and lived a life of shameful political indifference there, then returned in 2018 and was immediately appalled and angry at the whole situation. My problems felt personal and visceral in a way that Belgium's shortcomings never had been.

But is there anything we can take from the sincere but biased admiration of celebrity visitors from America's A-listers who take off their glasses and actually tell us that we are beautiful? Naturally, we are truly in the depths of national despair, and I wonder if it would be helpful to see through their eyes that there is a good part of Britain out there. Rob Delaney calls the NHS the pinnacle of human achievement, or Parker is thrilled by Londons. Diversity.

It's hard not to obsess over how terrible everything is. So thank you for reminding me that there are still things worth fighting for because it feels more productive than despair. Can other people who look up to us give us the energy and focus we need to recover from the last 14 years? I don't know if I can believe that Hollywood ending, but I think it would be nice. Maybe even better than a scone or an on-time bus.

Emma Beddington is a Guardian columnist.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/apr/14/why-do-us-celebrities-sarah-jessica-parker-love-the-uk-because-they-dont-live-here The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos