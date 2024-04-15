



Twelve US news organizations are urging Joe Biden and Donald Trump to agree to televised debates ahead of November's presidential election, a typical feature of an election year and one that can sometimes play a crucial role.

If there's one thing Americans can agree on in this polarized time, it's that the stakes in this election are exceptionally high, said organizations including ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News, PBS, NBC, NPR and Associated Press in a statement. statement.

In this context, there is no substitute for candidates debating among themselves and in front of the American people their vision for the future of our nation, they added.

But both major candidates have so far resisted debates over rival candidates from their own parties, with Trump refusing to participate against former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and others, and Biden resisting calls to put the feet on a televised stage with rival Democratic candidates, who have since abandoned their electoral efforts to challenge him within the party.

News organizations said it was not too early for each campaign to publicly announce that it would participate in the three televised presidential and vice presidential matchups hosted by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates.

In 2020, Biden and Trump debated twice, with a third debate canceled after then-President Trump tested positive for Covid-19.

Last week, the Trump campaign called for presidential debates to be held earlier and more frequently so voters would have a full chance to see the candidates in action. Trump's campaign managers have argued that by the time of the first scheduled debate on September 16, more than a million Americans will likely have already voted, with more than 8.7 million voting in the third debate, scheduled for October 9.

Trump said he was ready to take on Biden anytime, anywhere and anywhere, starting now. But Biden has so far not engaged in any debate, saying last month: It depends on [Trumps] behavior.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/apr/14/biden-trump-debate-election-2024-news

