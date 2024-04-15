US could reimpose sanctions on Venezuela if it doesn't complyExBulletin





Venezuela faces a deadline this week to commit to free and fair elections or face the return of U.S. oil sanctions.

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

We're covering the Iranian attack on Israel all morning, including the White House response. More on that in a moment. Right now in Venezuela, where the authoritarian government has reneged on an agreement with the United States, Venezuela has agreed to take steps to hold a free and fair presidential election. Now, as John Otis reports, the United States must decide whether to reimpose sanctions on Venezuela's vital oil industry.

JOHN OTIS, BYLINE: At a meeting in Barbados in October, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's envoys signed an agreement aimed at improving conditions for the opposition ahead of this summer's presidential election.

OTIS: The day after signing the documents, the Biden administration lifted – for six months – most of the oil sanctions put in place in 2019. The benefits for the regime were immediate. Last month, Venezuela's oil exports reached their highest level in four years. But Eric Farnsworth, vice president of the Council of the Americas think tank in Washington, says the Biden administration acted too quickly.

ERIC FARNSWORTH: We lifted the sanctions prematurely, before the Maduro regime had actually done anything, so we removed our own leverage.

OTIS: Although the Barbados agreement led to the release of several imprisoned Americans, Maduro continues to oppress his opponents. Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who polls predict would crush Maduro in free elections, remains disqualified from the race. Members of his campaign team were imprisoned. The regime has prevented millions of Venezuelans from registering to vote.

RYAN BERG: Maintaining political prisoners, making new ones, persecuting members of Maria Corina Machado's campaign: the list is so long of the regime's actions that contradict the spirit and the law of the Barbados Accords.

OTIS: That's Ryan Berg, head of the Americas program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. Despite Maduro's crackdown, he says, the U.S. government doesn't really have the courage to fully reimpose sanctions. Indeed, promoting democracy is not the Biden administration's only goal for Venezuela. He lifted sanctions in part to put more Venezuelan oil on the market and lower gas prices in the country. Additionally, a more dynamic economy in Venezuela could convince migrants who have left in record numbers for the United States to stay in Venezuela. National security spokesman John Kirby said there was still time for the regime to make the right decisions.

JOHN KIRBY: We are still willing to consider sanctions relief against the Maduro regime if it meets the obligations it undertook in Barbados.

OTIS: But Farnsworth says the United States must respond to Maduro's latest crackdown, which risks turning Venezuela's July 28 presidential election into a farce.

FARNSWORTH: You can't justify doing nothing, in my opinion. The question is: are you trying to bring the sanctions back to where they were?

OTIS: Another option would be to intensify individual sanctions against members of the Maduro regime. Regardless, Francisco Rodriguez, a Venezuelan who teaches international studies at the University of Denver, says there simply isn't much the U.S. can do to pressure Maduro into holding free elections. Indeed, Maduro would almost certainly lose, and if he leaves office he could end up in prison as he faces U.S. charges for narcoterrorism, drug trafficking and corruption.

FRANCISCO RODRIGUEZ: Sure, you can say, I'm going to make life harder for Maduro, but that doesn't matter enough to him for him to say, I'm going to give up power. I mean, that doesn't make any sense.

OTIS: The deadline for a decision on US sanctions is Thursday.

OTIS: But in a recent television appearance, Venezuela's Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez made clear that the regime prefers sanctions to democratic elections. For NPR News, my name is John Otis.

