US works to prevent Mideast escalation as Biden pushes Israel to show restraint





WASHINGTON (AP) The United States on Sunday emphasized its role in helping Israel thwart Iran's air attack as President Joe Biden convened Group of Seven leaders in a bid to prevent further regional escalation. broad and coordinate a global rebuke against Tehran.

The United States helped Israel shoot down dozens of drones and missiles fired by Iran on Saturday, the first time it launched a direct military attack against Israel. Israeli authorities said 99% of incoming weapons were shot down without causing significant damage.

U.S. officials said that despite the high interception rate, Iran's intent was to destroy and cause casualties and that if successful, the strikes would have caused an uncontrollable escalation across the Middle East . U.S. officials said Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an effort to contain tensions, that Washington would not participate in any offensive action against Iran, and that the president made it very clear to Netanyahu that we We had to think carefully and strategically about escalation risks.

Efforts to encourage Israel to exercise restraint reflect ongoing U.S. efforts to scale back Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza, now in its seventh month, and to do more to protect civilian lives in the territory.

While the United States and its allies had been preparing for days for such an attack, the shootings were at the high end of what was expected, according to the officials, who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

At one point, at least 100 Iranian ballistic missiles were in the air simultaneously with only a few minutes of flight to Israel, the officials said. Biden and senior officials monitored the firings and attempted interceptions in real time in the White House Situation Room. Officials said there was relief in the room when they saw that the missile defense efforts had been successful.

The Pentagon said forces from U.S. Central Command and European Command destroyed more than 80 attack drones and at least six ballistic missiles intended to strike Israel from Iran and Yemen.

Under my leadership, to support Israel's defense, the U.S. military has moved ballistic missile defense aircraft and destroyers to the region over the past week, Biden said in a statement Saturday evening. Through these deployments and the extraordinary skills of our military, we have helped Israel destroy virtually all incoming drones and missiles.

Administration officials said the call demonstrated that despite differences over the war in Gaza, the U.S. commitment to Israel's defense was ironclad and that the United States would once again deploy a similar effort if necessary.

The officials rejected the idea that Iran intentionally gave Israel and the United States time to prepare for an attack, but said they took advantage of the time Iran needed before be ready to launch the assault to prepare their response. Officials said Iran communicated to the United States as the attack unfolded Saturday evening that what it saw was the entirety of its response. The message was sent through the Swiss government since the two countries do not have direct diplomatic relations.

Biden, in a Saturday evening call with Netanyahu, urged Israel to claim victory for its defense prowess, as the president aimed to persuade America's closest ally in the Middle East not to not undertake a larger retaliatory strike against Iran, the officials said.

I told him that Israel had demonstrated a remarkable ability to defend itself and defeat even unprecedented attacks, sending a clear message to its enemies that they could not effectively threaten Israel's security, Biden said in his statement after the call.

Biden had a call on Sunday with King Abdullah II of Jordan, during which the king said any escalation of measures by Israel would lead to wider conflict in the region, according to the Royal Court. The White House said the situation in Gaza was discussed and leaders reaffirmed their cooperation to find a solution to end the crisis as quickly as possible.

The president also spoke with some of the U.S. forces involved in shooting down Iranian drones.

Later Sunday, Biden spoke with House and Senate leaders, emphasizing the urgent need for the House to pass additional war funding for Israel and Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey on Sunday to emphasize the importance of avoiding escalation and coordinating a diplomatic response, a declared a ministry spokesperson.

Following the G7 video conference on Sunday, the leaders issued a joint statement unequivocally condemning in the strongest terms Iran's direct attack while expressing our full solidarity and support for Israel and reaffirming our commitment to his safety.

The group of advanced democracies made up of the United States, Italy, Japan, Germany, France, Britain and Canada also said that Iran, through its actions, would further further destabilization of the region and risked causing uncontrollable regional escalation. They said their countries were ready to take additional steps now and in response to new destabilizing initiatives.

A senior US administration official said some countries had discussed listing Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization and applying new sanctions against Tehran, although no final decision has not been taken.

The war between Israel and Hamas was mentioned in the G7 declaration, with the leaders saying they would strengthen our cooperation to end the crisis in Gaza, including continuing to work towards an immediate ceasefire and lasting and the release of the hostages by Hamas, and by making increased efforts. humanitarian aid to Palestinians in need.

The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss the attack. Now is the time to de-escalate and de-escalate the situation, said UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres. Now is the time for maximum restraint.

Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan called the attack an unprecedented escalation, while Iranian Ambassador Saeid Iravani said the Iranian operation was entirely an exercise of Iran's inherent right to self-defense.

After the meeting ended without any action from the Council, Deputy U.S. Ambassador Robert Wood said: “There needs to be a response from the Security Council to what happened last night.

The United States and Israel had been preparing for an attack for days after Iran announced it would retaliate for a suspected Israeli strike this month on an Iranian consular building in Syria that killed 12 people, including two generals high-ranking Iranian members of the Revolutionary Guard's elite Quds Force.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, criticized the White House for leaking to the press that Biden told Netanyahu to achieve victory and not retaliate.

Rubio told CNN's State of the Union that it was part of the White House's efforts to appease people who are calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

AP writer Michael Weissenstein at the United Nations contributed.

