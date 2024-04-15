How is Britain involved in the Israel-Iran conflict and what will happen next?





Iran launched its first direct attack on Israel on Saturday in retaliation for an Israeli airstrike on its embassy in Damascus that killed several senior military officers.

According to the Israeli military, more than 99% of the 300 drones and missiles were shot down by Israel and its allies, and the attacks caused little damage.

There were no deaths, but news came that a 10-year-old girl was injured by shrapnel at Nevatim Air Force Base in southern Israel.

RAF fighter jets have been deployed to Iraq and Syria to intercept and shoot down Iranian drones targeting Israel, the Ministry of Defense has confirmed.

But what will happen next, and how will Britain become involved in the conflict? Here's everything you need to know.

What could happen next?

Iran's army chief of staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, told state television that if Israel retaliated against Iran, Iran's response would be much bigger than tonight's military action.

He also warned Washington that the base could also be attacked if it helped Israel retaliate.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said: The campaign is not over yet. We must continue to pay close attention and heed the guidance issued by the IDF and Homefront Command.

US President Joe Biden has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the US will not participate in offensive operations against Iran, a senior US official told CNN.

It is unclear whether Israel will retaliate against Iran and how this will unfold, but the US position may dissuade Israel from taking aggressive action against Tehran.

Anti-missile system in action after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, seen from Ashkelon, Israel (Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen) How is Britain involved?

Britain moved several more RAF jets and tankers to the region after Iran launched drones at Israel in retaliation for an airstrike on the Syrian embassy, ​​the Ministry of Defense (MOD) said in a statement on Sunday. .

The Ministry of Defense explained that the deployed jets would intercept aerial attacks within the UK's existing mission range.

In response to the growing threat from Iran and the growing risk of escalation in the Middle East, the UK Government has been working with partners across the region to encourage de-escalation and prevent further attacks.

He said he wanted to work with other powers, including the United States, the United Kingdom, China and the United Nations, to ease tensions between the two countries. This indicated that Britain would not instigate an attack on Iran and would only take steps to protect Israel. .

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said on Sunday that if Iran's attack on Israel were successful, the adverse impact on regional stability could not be overstated.

Sunak told Sky News: This is a dangerous and unnecessary escalation that I condemn in the strongest terms.

Thanks to international cooperation involving the UK, almost all of the missiles were intercepted, saving lives not only in Israel but also in neighboring countries such as Jordan.

Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said Britain's defense exports to Israel were relatively small, amounting to $42 million in 2022.

British industry currently supplies 15% of the parts for the F35 stealth fighter jets used in the bombing of Gaza, according to a 2022 study by pressure group Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT).

According to the study, since the Conservative government was elected in May 2015, the UK has purchased more than 442 million weapons, including 183 million worth of military technology licenses and 117 million worth of aircraft, helicopter and drone licences. licensed to the Israeli military.

There have been no suggestions from the government that Britain could increase its exports of military equipment and arms to Israel.

Some ministers have called on the government to immediately halt arms transfers while Israel continues its bombing of the Gaza Strip.

Tobias Ellwood, former defense secretary and former chairman of the Defense Committee, said he expected Britain to work with the United States to protect Israel in the future.

He said in an interview with the Daily Telegraph: It is very clear that Britain will work with Israel to help defend its forces and lands alongside the United States.

Ellwood added: There is no doubt that the conflicts in the Middle East are escalating without a single power able to control where they are headed.

Iran has long waged a shadow war with Israel, but both sides typically carefully avoid direct engagement. Therefore, this attack by Iran does not use proxy means, but rather takes us into new and dangerous territory. A new worrying precedent has now been set.

