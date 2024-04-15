Iran attacks live updates: Israel vows to make Tehran pay a price after shooting down drone and missile attacks.





Israel Defense Forces issues statement on Iran attack

Sign up for our breaking news emails to get free, real-time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox.Sign up for our free breaking news emails.

Israel has warned that its conflict with Iran is not yet over and has vowed to pay a price considering its response to the 330 drones and missiles Tehran launched overnight.

The Israeli military claimed that more than 99% of the drones and missiles were intercepted with the help of allies including the United States, Britain and France, but several ballistic missiles reached Israeli territory and caused minor damage to air bases.

Rishi Sunak confirmed an RAF jet was involved and called for calm ahead of a meeting of G7 leaders following the attack amid fears of further escalation if there is a potential Israeli counter-attack.

The attack was in retaliation for an attack on the Iranian embassy building in Syria that killed several of Tehran's senior military leaders, for which Israel is widely believed to be responsible.

Despite Tehran's insistence that the issue could be closed, Israeli War Cabinet member Benny Gantz told Israeli broadcaster Kans: We will build a regional coalition against the Iranian threat, and we will pay for it at the right time and in the right way. Us.

Key PointsShow Latest Update 1713150730 Iran says it warned Isreal before the attack.

Officials in Iraq, Jordan and Turkey said the countries provided extensive notice days before Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles in retaliatory strikes against Israel.

.Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdolayan said yesterday that Iran had notified the United States 72 hours before launching airstrikes against its neighbors and Israeli allies.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry added that it spoke with both Washington and Tehran before the attack and acted as an intermediary to ensure the response was balanced.

Iran said its response would be in response to the Israeli attack on its embassy in Damascus and nothing more. We knew the possibilities. A Turkish diplomatic source told Reuters this development was not surprising.

Two Iraqi sources, including a government security adviser and a security official, said Iran informed Baghdad of the attack at least three days before it occurred through diplomatic channels.

An Iraqi security official said, “The government clearly understood from Iranian officials that U.S. troops stationed in Iraq also knew about this attack in advance.”

Alisha Rahaman SarkarApril 15, 2024 04:12

1713150032WATCH: IDF releases operational video of aerial defense system protecting IsraelIDF releases operational video of aerial defense system protecting Israel

Katie HawkinsonApril 15, 2024 04:00

1713146432 All eyes are on Israel to respond to Iranian attacks.

Israeli diplomats and security officials believe a strong response is inevitable, but whether it will be against Iran itself, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Shiite militias in Syria and Iraq, or Houthi rebels in Yemen has not yet been determined.

As DC points out, the United States will not engage in direct operations against Iran. But they are not telling us clearly what to do, said a former Mossad officer who has temporarily returned to the Interior Ministry since the start of the Gaza war.

The priority is to ensure that we never suffer another such attack from Iran and to deter proxy forces such as Hezbollah, which has regularly attacked Israel. I think the War Cabinet will want to keep all options open to deal with the various threats we face.

Israeli defense experts say Israel will not dare attempt an all-out escalation amid mounting pressure from the United States.

They can do symbolic things, such as specific attacks on one designated target, said Amos Harrell, a non-resident senior fellow at Brookings.

Iran, meanwhile, is assuming the United States does not want a regional escalation that could lead to an all-out war, said Holly Dagres, an Iran expert and senior fellow at the Atlantic Council.

But while there is an assumption that the fancier will win, Israel can and will act on its own, she told The Independent.

Read more in The Independent.

Belle True, Kim Sengupta 15 April 2024 03:00

1713142832How Israeli air defense repelled Iran's unprecedented drone and missile attack

As the Iranian attack sent alarm across the country, Israel's advanced air defense systems were mobilized to intercept the attack, and the Israeli Air Force, working with allies including Britain and the United States, launched planes to shoot down some of the incoming weapons before they could reach them. . This country.

Read more in The Independent.

Tom BennettApril 15, 2024 02:00

1713141032Iran-Israel: Timeline of confrontation and what will happen next

The world is watching how Tel Aviv will respond as Iran launches its first-ever direct attack on Israeli soil, raising concerns that the conflict in the Middle East will escalate.

Tehran launched more than 330 killer drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles at Israel on Saturday night, in a sharp escalation of tensions in the region since a Hamas attack sparked Israel's war in Gaza on October 7.

Britain and the United States were among several allies of Israel who helped shoot down the missiles, with Israeli authorities claiming 99% of the missiles were shot down without causing significant damage.

But with members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet saying they consider the issue closed with a promise to exact a price from Iran, Tel Aviv's response is likely to determine whether the confrontation with its longtime foe continues to escalate.

Read The Independents timeline of what's happened so far and what's coming next.

Andy GregoryApril 15, 2024 01:30

1713139232USA, Jordan speak out after attack

The White House said U.S. President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Jordan's King Abdullah II on Sunday.

The White House said in a statement that President Biden strongly condemned the Iranian attack that threatened Jordan and its people.

They also discussed the situation in Gaza and reaffirmed cooperation to increase critical humanitarian assistance to Gaza and find a way to end the crisis as quickly as possible, the statement continued.

Meanwhile, officials in Turkey, Jordan and Iraq have said that Iran had extensive notice days before launching Saturday's attack on Israel and could have avoided mass casualties and widespread escalation, a charge denied by U.S. officials.

Katie HawkinsonApril 15, 2024 01:00

1713137927American leaders meet to discuss Iranian attacks on Israel.

President Biden held a phone call this afternoon with Senate Minority Leader Schumer, Democratic Senate Minority Leader McConnell, House Speaker Johnson, and House Minority Leader Jeffrey Jeffrey to discuss Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel, the White House said in a statement Sunday evening. .

During the phone call, the President discussed the urgent need to quickly pass the National Security Supplementary Bill through the National Assembly, the statement continued.

This national security grant will give the United States $95 billion in aid to Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan. The bill was approved by the U.S. Senate earlier this year, but has not yet passed the House of Representatives.

Katie HawkinsonApril 15, 2024 00:38

1713137520Netanyahu is risking his life in a political fight, experts say.

Benjamin Netanyahu is fighting a political fight for his life. Holly Dagress, an Iran expert and senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, told The Independent.

The Israeli prime minister's popularity has plummeted since October 7. He faces questions about how the Hamas attack could have happened and is on trial three times on charges of graft and corruption, which he denies.

Andy GregoryApril 15, 2024 00:32

1713137101US Central Command issues Israel defense statement

On the morning of April 13 and April 14, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, supported by U.S. European Command destroyers, successfully engaged and destroyed more than 80 One-Way Unmanned Attack Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (OWA UAVs) and at least six ballistic missiles. I did. U.S. Central Command said in a statement Sunday evening that it would attack Israel in Iran and Yemen.

This includes ballistic missiles mounted on launch vehicles and seven UAVs destroyed on the ground in areas controlled by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen before launch, they continued. Iran's unprecedented, malicious and reckless actions threaten regional stability and the security of U.S. and coalition forces.

CENTCOM stands ready to defend Israel against Iran's dangerous actions. We will continue to work with all regional partners to strengthen regional security.

Katie HawkinsonApril 15, 2024 00:25

1713135551Israel shoots down drone launched from Yemen

The IDF intercepted the drone near Eilat and assessed it as having been launched from Yemen, according to British security firm Ambrey.

Ambrey also said he observed unprecedented levels of Automatic Identification System (AIS) interference in Jordan's Eilat and nearby Aqaba on Sunday. The company said that this was in response to electronic warfare measures.

Saar 6-class corvettes successfully intercepted a UAV approaching Israeli territory from the southeast using the C-Dome defense system this evening, the IDF posted in X.

The Israeli military said Tuesday that it used a maritime missile defense system for the first time to shoot down a drone approaching from the Red Sea that had been blaring sirens in the port city of Eilat.

Eilat has been a frequent target of firing in Yemen by Iran-backed Houthi rebels to show support for Hamas, the Palestinian group that rules the Gaza Strip and is backed by Iran.

Andy GregoryApril 14, 2024 23:59

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/iran-strikes-israel-attack-live-updates-b2528505.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos