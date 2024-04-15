Is London Grad forever? Why Britain can never seize Russian assets – POLITICO





In London politics, reality rarely matches rhetoric. And the reality is that Britain will probably never confiscate Russian money.

A lot of bold talk has been floating around since Russia launched its illegal invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In the British capital, nicknamed Londongrad for its reputation as a playground for Russian oligarchs, Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove called for the mansions of Russian tycoons to be seized. Ukrainian refugees.

Others have suggested taking Russian assets held in British banks to finance Ukraine's defense or help rebuild Ukraine after the war.

But two years later, despite much pontificating, little has been done to seize Russian assets owned by the oligarchs or, more realistically, by the central bank.

POLITICO spoke with several sanctions lawyers and policy experts, all of whom said they have and will not have legal standing to take frozen Russian money, property or other assets, regardless of political maneuvering.

Anna Bradshaw, sanctions lawyer at Peters and Peters, said it was unlikely the UK government would be comfortable with creating a brave new legal order.

In the months following the war, Britain made a number of high-profile announcements, including the forced sale of Roman Abramovich's Chelsea Football Club, freezing some Russian assets.

The government has never released official figures on the total value of Russian assets held in the UK, but it is estimated that $18 billion worth of private assets have been frozen so far, along with about $26 billion in Russian central bank assets in the UK. Although dwarfed by the $260 billion in assets of Russia's central bank in the EU, it is significant.

But policy experts emphasize that there is a big difference between freezing and confiscating assets.

Because asset freezes are temporary measures, they are legally considered proportionate. Authorities can use the profits generated by investing the funds as agreed by the EU, but theoretically the assets themselves will be returned at some point. On the other hand, confiscating them permanently could have enormous legal ramifications.

British lawmakers seem to be slowly waking up to that reality.

Harriet Baldwin, a senior Conservative Party member and chair of the influential House of Commons Finance Committee, told Politico in March that Britain could not go out and seize citizens' assets at random, as doing so could result in a kleptocratic regime.

Harriet Baldwin is a senior Conservative Party member and chair of the influential House of Commons Finance Committee. | Luke Dray/Getty Images Negotiation Table

Ministers clearly know the difference between state assets and private assets.

Earlier this year, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron again called for Russia's frozen state assets to be seized. Central banks invested in assets such as government bonds, currencies, and gold.

Eventually, Russia will have to pay reparations for its unlawful invasion,” Cameron told a crowd in Davos last January. So why not spend some of the money now rather than wait until the war is over? On reparations Any legal arguments?

His words resonated well with many activists who believe the frozen money should be used for war victims or to rebuild Ukraine after the fighting ends.

Only England froze [billions] “We hold Russian assets and are committed to working with our allies to support Ukraine’s defence, reconstruction and recovery,” said Rupert Schildbeck, director of REDRESS, a campaign group that has petitioned the government to seize Russian assets.

A significant portion of these funds could transform the lives of millions of people affected by human rights violations and crimes in Ukraine. Victims cannot wait for the war to end.

But I guess something will happen if we wait until the war is over.

Aside from the legal challenges of seizing assets outright, British officials recognize that frozen Russian assets could be a useful tool in future peace negotiations. Billions of pounds of frozen cash and valuable assets such as mansions and superyachts are great cards to play in such talks.

What other tools do we have left if we want to bring President Putin to the negotiating table? said Freya Page, global support director at Kharon, an analytics company that tracks sanctions, and former head of guidance and engagement at the UK's Office for Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI).

Conversely, she said permanently seizing assets would make such negotiations less likely to occur.

Page said asset seizures make sanctions an ineffective tool because they don't work as intended. Sanctions are not intended to punish. They are supposed to bring people to the negotiating table.

One Western official, granted anonymity, said frankly that if the money was confiscated, the power of sanctions would be reduced.

British officials recognize that Russian assets could be a useful tool in future peace negotiations. | Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images

We impose sanctions as temporary and in response to specific situations. But apparently, if a move is made to seize assets, it is a permanent action, the official said.

rule of law

Whether and how Russia will utilize frozen funds is currently a hot topic around the world.

While there are strong, bipartisan calls for asset seizures in the United States, there is much greater fear and pressure to find a solution in the EU, where most assets are held.

An EU-level agreement is needed because most of the assets are held in Euroclear, the Belgian securities depository.

Some countries, such as France and Germany, are still unsure. However, the block was split. Belgium welcomed the offer to use some of the profits from the assets to help Ukraine, while Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kalas called on the West to seize the assets before the US election. This topic is scheduled to be discussed at the G7 summit in June.

Francis Bond, sanctions lawyer at Macfarlanes, said: “The jurisdictions we really need in the European Union in terms of seizing underlying assets are not yet prepared to take that step.” Recent statements from both the Commission and Member States indicate the following consensus: “This issue is still a long way off.”

But even if the UK agrees to join the G7 in confiscating state assets, lawyers believe it is highly unlikely that private assets will go anywhere.

While all jurisdictions are nervous about the potential legal and financial implications of taking their money, fearing it could hinder investment in their currency or prevent other countries from depositing funds with their central banks, the UK is particularly concerned about the legal norms. I am concerned about a violation.

Bradshaw said the government, which seizes individuals' privately owned assets, is beginning to rewrite the basic principles that underpin most legal systems when it comes to property rights violations and the right to a fair trial.

Bond said there is no direct legal precedent for seizing assets. “It is completely uncharted legal territory.

Tom Keatinge, a financial crime expert at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) think tank, told POLITICO that a German government official told him in June 2022: You don't want to start taking away people's assets just because you don't like them.

Keatinge said he agrees with that sentiment. We must follow the rule of law. That's for sure.

The city fears it will lose its reputation as a top investment destination. | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The enormous influence of the City of London is also an important factor.

The city fears it will lose its reputation as a good place to invest and, as cynics might say, a hotbed of dirty money. Labor MP Margaret Hodge told POLITICO in March that the financial services sector was putting enormous pressure on the government not to take action to seize Russian assets.

But that might be preaching to the choir. A sanctions lawyer who spoke to POLITICO on condition of anonymity questioned whether much pressure was needed.

i don't think [the financial services industry] Because we have to lobby against it. [the U.K. government are] They said they were obviously incredibly careful about doing this anyway.

election klaxon

On the surface, the upcoming UK general election presents the perfect opportunity for the opposition Labor Party to make hay by demanding that Russia pay for its illegal aggression.

Chris Bryant, a senior Labor lawmaker, has tabled a bill in February 2023 that would require the government to draw up a plan to seize assets within 60 days. This was blocked by the Tory government.

Last summer, Labor called on the government to come up with a plan within 90 days for how it could seize Russian assets, but has since quieted down.

He is a figure who represents faltering political momentum.

For the Conservatives, talking big about taking Russia's money may be a good thing for voters, but given the thorny issues polls show the incoming Labor government is believed to have to deal with before the end of 2019, there's no impetus for real action. There are very few. That year.

That hasn't stopped some within the Conservative Party from being angry at the slow progress. Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith, who now chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Magnitsky Sanctions, told POLITICO that his group had been calling for asset seizures for some time.

He complained: Progress is slow and the UK currently lags behind the US, Canada and EU countries such as Belgium and Estonia, all of which are taking steps to confiscate or redirect the funds raised to Ukraine.

Asset confiscation raises serious legal, political and economic issues that must be considered but are not insurmountable with expert advice. Duncan Smith added that the government was dragging its feet on this and needed to catch up with other measures.

Organizations such as REDRESS argue that seizing funds in response to the invasion of Ukraine is justified under international law if the intention is to induce Russia to end its illegal war and provide compensation.

But lawyers were not convinced, citing basic international obligations under institutions such as the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

They point out that while most Russian oligarchs got rich buying up former state assets at bargain prices in the chaotic decade following the collapse of the Soviet Union, those on Vladimir Putin's right were able to legitimize their fortunes.

Any country that has signed up to the ECHR will have significant difficulty seizing someone's private property unless they have committed a crime simply because the evidentiary standards are so low that they are considered to have links to the Russian state, Bond said. Macfarlanes' solicitor.

Even if only the net profits and not the underlying assets were seized, international litigation would take years, if not decades, Bond said.

The conclusion many are making is that Russia's desire to take its money is obscured by complex legal issues.

Page said he, as a human being, wants to seize his assets. But through the law, you start to feel a little more free. And when you start using the law as you wish, the law loses its power.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/londongrad-forever-uk-never-seize-russia-assets-ukraine-war-sanctions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos