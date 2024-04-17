US reconsiders oil sanctions on Venezuela as deadline approachesExBulletin





A man walks past a mural depicting oil pumps and wells in Caracas, Venezuela, as the country faces the prospect of a reimposition of oil sanctions by the United States. Matias Delacroix/AP .

switch captionMatias Delacroix/AP

Matias Delacroix/AP

BOGOT, Colombia As Venezuela's authoritarian regime continues to crack down on its opponents, the U.S. government must decide this week whether to reimpose sanctions on the country's vital oil industry. The deadline is Thursday.

These sanctions were temporarily lifted last October after Venezuela signed an agreement to take steps towards holding a free and fair presidential election. Instead, analysts say President Nicols Maduro's regime reneged on the deal by persecuting the political opposition.

“The list [of abuses] “It’s so long,” says Ryan Berg, director of the Americas program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. “I think there needs to be some sort of reimposition of sanctions to show that there is accountability.”

Here are four things you need to know about the looming deadline for oil sanctions against Venezuela.

How did we get here?

During its 11 years in power, Maduro's regime was the target of various US sanctions in response to its crackdown on democracy in the country. But the toughest measures were taken in 2019 as part of the Trump administration's “maximum pressure” campaign that pushed for regime change in Venezuela.

He imposed sanctions on Venezuela's state-owned oil company, known as PDVSA, which effectively blocked it from selling oil to Venezuela's biggest customer, the United States. Like around fifty other countries, the Trump administration has also officially recognized opponent Juan Guaid as the legitimate leader of the country.

These U.S. policies have worsened Venezuela's long-standing economic crisis, as the country relies on oil for 90 percent of its export revenue. But even as sanctions forced Venezuela to sell its oil on the black market at deeply discounted prices, Maduro maintained his grip on power.

What was the US sanctions relief deal?

As a result, the Biden administration last year offered Maduro a deal.

The administration agreed to lift oil sanctions for six months after Maduro's envoys, in a meeting with Venezuelan opposition leaders in Barbados last October, signed an agreement establishing ground rules for make this summer's presidential election more competitive. The agreement included a legal process to reinstate banned presidential candidates, such as opposition leader Mara Corina Machado.

The benefits for the regime were immediate. Last month, Venezuela's oil exports reached their highest level in four years. But Eric Farnsworth, vice president of the Council of the Americas think tank in Washington, said the Biden administration had acted too quickly.

“We lifted sanctions prematurely before the Maduro regime had done anything, so we removed our own influence,” Farnsworth said.

Although the Barbados agreement led to the release of 10 Americans imprisoned in Venezuela and several Venezuelan political prisoners, Maduro continues to oppress his opponents and expelled a United Nations human rights mission from Venezuela .

What are the concerns related to democratic backsliding?

While the election date has been set for July 28, opposition leader Machado is not even on the ballot. She remains disqualified from the race and several members of her campaign team have been arrested.

Polls suggest that in free elections, Machado, a former right-wing lawmaker, would trounce President Maduro. After 11 years in power, Maduro is deeply unpopular for leading Venezuela into the worst economic crisis in its history.

Supporters of Venezuelan political opposition leader Mara Corina Machado sing their national anthem during a protest demanding free and fair elections in Venezuela's upcoming elections, in Bogotá, Colombia. Fernando Vergara/AP .

switch captionFernando Vergara/AP

Fernando Vergara/AP

The Maduro government has banned Machado from holding public office for 15 years due to what legal experts call false accusations of corruption and other alleged wrongdoing. Machado then announced that Corina Yoris, a respected philosophy professor, would take his place as the main opposition presidential candidate. But Yoris was not even allowed to submit her candidacy.

Additionally, the regime has prevented millions of Venezuelans from registering to vote. The opposition has insisted on updating the electoral register because nearly 8 million Venezuelans, many of whom oppose Maduro, have fled the country. Instead of making it easier for exiles to vote, the regime made it more difficult, says Csar Gonzlez, a Venezuelan lawyer and activist living in neighboring Colombia.

Although Venezuelan law does not require it, Gonzlez says Maduro's regime requires migrants to hold a valid passport in order to vote. But a Venezuelan passport costs more than $300, a price that amounts to a poll tax because few migrants can afford it. They must also hold residency visas in the countries they have resettled to, but obtaining residency can take years.

One result is that only about 2 percent of the 5.5 million Venezuelans of voting age living outside the country were able to register to vote, according to Eugenio Martnez, a Venezuelan voting expert. elections.

Francisco Rodriguez, a Venezuelan who teaches international studies at the University of Denver, says that for all these reasons, the July 28 presidential election is shaping up to be “the most undemocratic election since Venezuela became a democracy.” in 1958.

Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro points up as he visits the electoral council headquarters to register his candidacy for a third term, in Caracas, Venezuela, March 25. Matias Delacroix/AP .

switch captionMatias Delacroix/AP

Matias Delacroix/AP What next?

The deadline for a decision on sanctions is Thursday, the day the administration has set for the deal to expire. But Rodriguez and others say the U.S. government doesn't really have the courage to completely reimpose these punitive measures. Indeed, promoting democracy is not the Biden administration's only goal for Venezuela.

He lifted sanctions, in part, to put more Venezuelan oil on the market and lower gas prices in the country. Additionally, a more dynamic economy in Venezuela could convince migrants who have left in record numbers for the United States to stay in Venezuela. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said there was still time for the regime to do the right thing.

Speaking to reporters last month, he said: “We are still willing to consider sanctions relief against the Maduro regime and against Venezuela if they respect the obligations they entered into in the fall at the Barbados.”

The Council of the Americas' Farnsworth insists the Biden administration must respond to Maduro's latest crackdown.

“In my opinion, we cannot justify doing nothing,” he says. “The question is: do you push the sanctions back to where they were?”

Berg, of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, says many options that do not allow for a complete “rollback” of sanctions are under discussion, such as allowing the continuation of oil deals with Venezuela over the past six years. recent months while banning new ones. . Another option would be to intensify sanctions against certain members of the Maduro government.

But Rodriguez, of the University of Denver, says there simply isn't much the United States can do to pressure Maduro to restore democracy.

Indeed, if he allowed free and fair elections to be held, Maduro would almost certainly lose. And if he leaves office, he could face prison as he faces U.S. charges of narcoterrorism, drug trafficking and corruption. Additionally, the International Criminal Court is investigating the Maduro regime for alleged crimes against humanity.

In a recent television appearance, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez said that “the real truth” is that the Maduro regime has learned to live with U.S. sanctions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/04/16/1244825407/biden-venezuela-sanctions-deadline-maduro The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos