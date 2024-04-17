UK inflation falls to 3.2%, lowest since September 2021 | inflation





Britain's annual inflation rate fell to a lower-than-expected 3.2% in March, complicating the timing of the Bank of England's first rate cut.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show inflation continued to fall from 3.4% in February, reaching its lowest level since September 2021. This is because food prices have risen at a slower rate than a year ago. City economists and the bank had expected a larger decline of 3.1%.

A decreasing inflation rate does not mean that prices are falling, it just means that they are rising more slowly.

The ONS said that cooling inflation in food and drink prices had the biggest impact on the fall, following a fall in the prices of bakery products including chocolate biscuits and crumpets. However, this was offset by rising fuel prices and stubbornly high inflation in service prices.

City investors are increasingly betting that persistently high inflation could force Threadneedle Street to hold off on interest rate cuts until later this year.

Financial markets reacted to the March numbers by reducing bets on an imminent decline in borrowing costs, with money markets now pricing a first-quarter point rate cut in September or November. Just a few weeks ago, investors were expecting the first cut in June from the current level of 5.25%.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the latest figures showed the situation for households was still worsening. Prices in stores remain high, monthly mortgage costs are rising and inflation remains higher than the Bank of England target, she said.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said: This plan is working. Inflation is falling faster than expected, down from more than 11% to 3.2%, the lowest level in nearly two and a half years, helping people spend more of their money.

Core inflation, which the bank closely monitors, excluding energy, food and tobacco prices, slowed to 4.2% from 4.5% in February but remained higher than forecast by city economists and the bank, according to the ONS' latest snapshot.

Services inflation, which the bank is also closely monitoring, eased slightly to 6% from 6.1% a month ago, but slightly higher than expected.

But economists said the March inflation numbers were unlikely to have much impact on banks. Most people expect inflation to fall further in April, with household gas and electricity bills likely to fall below the bank's 2% target after plunging to their lowest levels in two years.

Today's data is unlikely to move the needle for the Bank of England. Yael Selpin, chief economist at KPMG UK, said she expects inflation to return to target levels later this spring, which increases the likelihood of a rate cut after June.

Suren Thiru, director of economics at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, said: “A significant decline in inflation is expected in April. Falling energy bills due to the Ofgems energy price cap cut will almost certainly lead to headline rates. “Because it will bring in,” he said. This is below the Bank of England's target of 2%.

Even though this [March] Falling inflation alone will not be enough to lead to interest rate cuts next month. These results could persuade more interest rate makers to vote for policy easing, providing a clear signal that a rate cut is imminent.

