British households face second year without improvement in living standards, says IMF | economics





The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that in 2024, British households will go two years without an improvement in their living standards as the impact of high inflation will take time to ease.

The Washington-based IMF said in its flagship World Economic Outlook (WEO) that it expected UK growth of 0.5% this year, but that this was only a result of population growth.

The per capita growth rate, one of the key indicators of living standards, is expected to decline by 0.3% in 2023 and remain flat this year.

The IMF said the economy would recover in 2024 as the government looks to narrow its poll deficit for Labor, but said the cost-of-living crisis would not end until 2025.

Official figures to be released on Wednesday show Britain's annual inflation rate expected to fall to around 3%, but the IMF believes the Bank of England will be cautious about cutting interest rates, recording only two 0.25 percentage point cuts in 2020. Official borrowing costs for the year.

He said the tightness of Britain's labor market, which dates back to before the outbreak of COVID-19, could explain why inflation has been higher since the start of the pandemic than in the United States or the eurozone. Growth in the UK is expected to increase from around 0.1% in 2023 to 0.5% in 2024. This is expected to increase to 1.5% in 2025 as the delayed negative impact of high energy prices diminishes, disinflation eases financial conditions and real incomes rise. cover again

IMF GDP chart

Overall, WEO found a stark difference between the fast-growing US and the sluggish performance of the UK and other European economies.

The United States is expected to grow by 2.7% in 2024, while the Eurozone is expected to grow by 0.8%. Germany will be the slowest-growing member of the G7 group of advanced economies, with the IMF predicting a growth rate of 0.2%. France and Italy were expected to grow by 0.7%, Japan by 0.9%, and Canada by 1.2%.

IMF growth chart per capita

As with the UK, the IMF said growth would weaken in most G7 countries once demographic changes are taken into account. Per capita growth rates are expected to be 2.1% in the United States, 0.1% in Germany, 0.5% in France, 0.8% in Italy, 1.3% in Japan, and -1.1% in Canada.

Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, an IMF economic adviser, said the United States' overperformance relative to other wealthy countries may not be sustainable. That's partly because of the federal government's unsustainable tax and spending policies.

He said the United States' recent outstanding performance is certainly impressive and a key driver of global growth, but also reflects strong demand factors, including a fiscal stance that is not consistent with long-term fiscal sustainability.

This not only poses short-term risks to the disinflation process as it risks increasing global financing costs, but also increases long-term fiscal and financial stability risks to the global economy. Something will have to give.

Gourinchas said growth in the euro zone would recover from very low levels in 2024 and that China was being held back by a slowdown in its property sector.

World production is expected to grow by 3.2% in both 2024 and 2025, unchanged from 2023. Gourinchas said the country has remained remarkably resilient, with growth remaining steady even as inflation returns to target levels.

The semi-annual WEO was completed before Iran's attack on Israel last weekend, but the report highlighted the broader Middle East conflict as one of the downside risks to the outlook. The conflict between Gaza and Israel could expand to a wider region. It said continued attacks in the Red Sea and the ongoing war in Ukraine risk further supply shocks adverse to the global recovery as food, energy and transport costs soar.

UK Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said: Today's IMF figures show that the UK economy is turning a corner. Inflation in 2024 is expected to be 1.2% lower than before, and over the next six years it is expected to grow faster than large European economies such as Germany or France, which have both been significantly downgraded for short-term growth by the UK. .

