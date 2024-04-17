UK inflation in March fell to 3.2% year-on-year.





UK CPI rose 3.2% year-on-year in March, up from the 3.1% expected. UK inflation stabilized at 0.6% in March compared to the previous month. GBP/USD rose to 1.2450 following UK CPI inflation data.

Britain's consumer price index (CPI) rose at an annual rate of 3.2% in March, slowing from a 3.4% rise in February, according to data released Wednesday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The data beat market expectations for a 3.1% increase over the reported period.

March core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) rose 4.2% YoY compared to February's 4.5% rise and beat expectations for a 4.1% print.

UK services CPI rose 6.0% YoY in March, down from 6.1% growth in February.

Meanwhile, the UK consumer price index in March rose 0.6% compared to the previous month, showing the same pace as February.

GBP/USD Reaction to UK CPI Inflation Data

GBP/USD tested 1.2450 in immediate reaction to the UK CPI data and then quickly moved back to near 1.2440, where it is currently teetering. On the day, the pair is trading 0.12% higher.

GBP/USD:15-minute chart

pound sterling price today

The table below shows the rate of change for Pound Sterling (GBP) against the major currencies it is currently listed on. Pound sterling was the strongest against the Australian dollar.

USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.12% -0.01% 0.11% 0.13% -0.04% -0.07% 0.07% EUR -0.11% -0.12% 0.00% 0.02% -0.17% -0.21% -0.05% GBP 0.00% 0.11 % 0.11% 0.14% -0.05% -0.06% 0.07% CAD -0.10% 0.02% -0.11% 0.04% -0.15% -0.19% -0.04% AUD -0.15% -0.02% -0.14% -0.02% -0.18% – 0.23% -0.07% Yen 0.04% 0.15% 0.03% 0.16% 0.15% -0.06% 0.12% NZD 0.10% 0.16% 0.07% 0.17% 0.19% 0.04% 0.13% CHF -0.06% 0.05% -0.07% 0. 05% 0.07 % – 0.11% -0.14%

Heatmap shows the percentage change between major currencies. The base currency is selected from the left column and the quote currency is selected from the top row. For example, if you select Euro in the left column and move along the horizontal line to Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box represents EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

This section below is a preview of UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data published at 02:15 GMT.

The UK CPI report for March is due to be published by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday. UK headline and core annual inflation is set to ease in March. The UK CPI report could shake the pound and hint at a rate cut by the BoE.

The much-anticipated UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) at 6am (GMT) on Wednesday.

The pound could react significantly to the UK CPI inflation report. That's because the data could lead the Bank of England to signal a rate cut earlier than markets expect.

What can we expect from the next UK inflation report?

Headline annual UK consumer price index is expected to rise 3.1% in March, slower than the 3.4% rise in February. While this figure remains the lowest since September 2021, it will still be above the BoE's target of 2.0%.

Core CPI inflation is expected to ease from 4.5% in February to 4.1% in March, reaching the lowest level in more than two years. Meanwhile, the UK's monthly CPI rose 0.6% compared to the previous month.

A key factor that could contribute to easing inflation is a slowdown in food price growth.

Food inflation fell to 3.7% from 5.0% earlier this month, according to the latest monitor from trade body British Retail Consortium (BRC) and market research firm NielsenIQ. Meanwhile, UK store prices rose at an annual rate of 1.3% in March, down from a 2.5% annual rate in February, the slowest pace since December 2021.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson explained the reason for the decline in food price inflation, saying, “Rising global cocoa and sugar prices have made Easter treats more expensive than usual, while retailers have been offering exceptional deals on popular chocolates.” , which led to a decline in prices compared to the previous month.”

“Dairy prices have fallen as farm sale prices have fallen, and retailers have worked hard to lower prices on many staples. “In the non-food sector, prices of electronics, clothing and footwear fell as retailers increased promotions to drive consumer spending,” she added.

Additionally, average earnings excluding bonuses, a measure of wage inflation, rose 6.0% year-over-year in February, slowing from a 6.1% increase in January.

However, economists expect services inflation to remain high at 5.8% YoY, even if it slows from February's 6.1% increase. This could prevent the Bank of England from signaling a policy shift. Markets are pricing in the BoE's first quarterly point rate cut by September. Money markets are currently betting 49bps on easing in 2024.

The BoE took a dovish stance at its March policy meeting after two of the bank's most ardent hawks withdrew their calls for a hike. BoE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members Catherine Mann and Jonathan Haskel joined with an 8-1 majority to keep interest rates at 5.25%, their highest in 16 years.

Reviewing UK inflation data, analysts at TD Securities (TDS) noted that “service prices should be around 5.8%, but headline inflation would have been slightly below the MPC forecast for March.”

“Weak food and core commodity inflation will put further downward pressure on printing, while an early Easter will add some upside risk to services. Going forward, we expect headlines to remain below target from April through the end of the year,” TDS analysts said.

When will the UK Consumer Price Index report be released and what impact could it have on GBP/USD?

The UK listings show CPI data as of 6am GMT on Wednesdays. Pound Sterling is attempting a tepid recovery against the US dollar heading into an inflation showdown. At the same time, the US dollar index rose above 106.00, its highest in five months.

Hotter-than-expected headlines and core inflation data could help push back market expectations of a BoE rate cut in September and breathe new life into the pound's rebound. In this case, GBP/USD may continue to bounce towards the 1.2600 level. On the other hand, GBP/USD could resume its decline towards 1.2375 if UK CPI data shows services inflation has cooled noticeably. This suggests the BoE may not wait until September to announce a policy shift.

Dhwani Mehta, Senior Analyst, Asia Sessions at FXStreet, provides a brief outlook on key technologies and explains: “The GBP/USD pair closed below the static support of 1.2450 on Monday, reinforcing bearish interest. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains vulnerable below the midline near 32.0, meaning there is more room for the pound to fall.”

Dhwani adds: “A decisive break below the 1.2400 threshold could intensify selling pressure and push GBP/USD towards the 1.2375 demand area. Near this level the lows of the 16th and 17th of November coincide. Further south the reading of 1.2300 could be tested again. On the other hand, an upward correction would challenge the hurdle of 1.2500, above which a meaningful recovery towards the 200-day simple move (SMA) of 1.2579 could be in the offing,” Dhwani adds.

Economic Indicator Consumer Price Index (YoY)

The UK Consumer Price Index (CPI), published monthly by the Office for National Statistics, is a measure of consumer price inflation (the rate at which prices of goods and services purchased by households rise or fall). Produced to international standards. This is the inflation rate indicator targeted by the government. YoY figures compare prices in a base month to prices a year ago. Generally, higher numbers for the Pound Sterling (GBP) are considered stronger, while lower numbers are considered weaker.

Read more. Inflation FAQ

Inflation measures the rise in prices of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes volatile factors such as food and fuel, which can fluctuate due to geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the number that economists focus on and the level that central banks target. Central banks are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures changes in prices for a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is typically expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the number central banks target because it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. A rise in core CPI of more than 2% will generally result in higher interest rates, and the opposite will apply if it falls below 2%. Higher interest rates are positive for a currency, so higher inflation generally makes the currency stronger. The opposite is true when inflation falls.

It may seem counterintuitive, but high inflation in a country increases the value of its currency and vice versa, which leads to lower inflation. This is because central banks typically raise interest rates to combat high inflation. This is leading to more global capital inflows from investors looking for a profitable place to park their money.

Previously, gold was an asset that investors relied on because it preserved its value in times of high inflation, and while investors will often purchase gold as a safe haven asset in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case in most cases. . This is because when inflation is high, the central bank raises interest rates to prevent it. Higher interest rates are negative for gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding gold compared to interest-bearing assets or keeping money in a cash savings account. On the other hand, lower inflation tends to be positive for gold because it lowers interest rates, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.

