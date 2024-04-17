Philippines plans Balikatan exercise with US as concerns over China grow





MANILA The Philippines and the United States are preparing to hold their most ambitious joint military exercise yet next week, as tensions between the Philippines and China escalate in the South China Sea, according to more than one dozen officials.

For the first time since the annual exercise began in 1991, the Philippines and the United States will conduct joint naval exercises beyond 12 nautical miles of Philippine territorial waters, in high seas areas claimed by China, officials said. More than 16,000 troops from both armies will operate from a joint command center to carry out four major activities focused on countering sea and air attacks.

Officials said in interviews that in one operation, troops would simultaneously secure two islands along the western and northern coasts of the Philippines before transporting a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, to the islands for live fire exercises. In another operation, Philippine Navy ships will launch a new shipboard missile system, in collaboration with US Air Force squadrons, to strike and sink a decommissioned ship, officials said.

Throughout the three-week exercise, called Balikatan or shoulder to shoulder in the Filipino language, the battalions of the two countries will focus more than ever on their operations as a single fighting force. Other allies, such as France and Australia, will also participate in certain segments.

The goal is to make our forces ready to use, said U.S. Marine Col. Doug Krugman, who led planning for the Marine Corps' participation.

Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad, Philippine Navy spokesperson, said the message the Philippines wants to spread is simple: We are not alone, Trinidad said. And we were ready to defend our sovereign rights.

Tensions between China and the Philippines are at their highest in years, raising the specter of war in the Pacific, security analysts say. The situation has become particularly perilous around the Second Thomas Shoal, a half-submerged reef where the Philippines has maintained the BRP Sierra Madre, a stranded warship, as an outpost since 1999. In recent months, Chinese ships have intensified their efforts to prevent invasion. The Philippine Navy had to resupply its troops on the Sierra Madre, deploying water cannons that damaged ships and injured sailors.

Biden administration officials, including the president, have warned that an armed attack on Philippine military vessels would invoke the U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty. Alongside Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Washington last week, President Biden said the United States' defense commitment to the Philippines is ironclad.

Last year, the U.S. military gained access to four new staging sites in the Philippines, three of which will be part of this year's Balikatan exercises, officials said. In one operation, the troops will be deployed from Lal-lo Airport in Cagayan province to secure one of the Philippines' northernmost islands facing Taiwan. In another, soldiers will use a newly designated air base on Balabac Island to provide defense for Palawan province, located opposite the Spratly Islands, which China seeks to dominate. The exercises will simulate the armed reconquest of island territories, said Col. Michael Logico, Philippine Army spokesman for Balikatan. If someone takes it, we take it back, he said.

For U.S. forces, which have been re-equipping to prepare for a maritime war against China in the Indo-Pacific, the access is phenomenal, said a U.S. military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to share previously unpublished details of the exercise. For the Philippines, the joint exercises provide an opportunity not only to train but also to assert its claims in the South China Sea, where China has built artificial islands, walled off resource-rich shoals and harassed Philippine ships, Philippine defense officials said.

The Philippine military has been preoccupied in recent decades with domestic insurgencies. Now facing pressing external threats, it is strengthening its maritime combat capabilities, including its ability to attack targets beyond the horizon, officials said. During the Balikatan exercise, the military will for the first time deploy a South Korean-made shipboard missile system, called C-star, capable of hitting targets 90 miles away.

When the United States and the Philippines announced their expanded defense cooperation last year, officials in Manila stressed that efforts to strengthen security were not aimed at any particular country. Since then, however, China's growing assertiveness has prompted Philippine officials to be more explicit. Last month, following tense meetings with China at sea, Marcos said his government was working on countermeasures and left no room for questioning who they would be aimed at.

Filipinos, the President said, will not give in to open, incessant and illegal, coercive, aggressive and dangerous attacks by Chinese coast guard officers and Chinese maritime militia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2024/04/17/philippines-balikatan-joint-military-exercise/

