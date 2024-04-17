Here's what would happen to the U.S. economy if there were no rate cuts this year





CNN New York —

Federal Reserve officials have said for months that they need more convincing data showing that inflation is on a sustainable path to 2% before they can feel comfortable cutting rates. Last month's surprisingly hot Consumer Price Index report is the exact opposite of that. That's why Fed Chairman Powell said Tuesday that the central bank won't cut interest rates anytime soon.

Recent data has clearly not given us any greater confidence and instead indicates that it will likely take longer than expected to reach [2% inflation], Powell said Tuesday during a roundtable with Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem. U.S. stocks initially fell after his signal that rates would stay high for longer, and Treasury yields rose to new highs for the year before declining.

Markets, businesses and the White House have been focused on the timing and number of rate cuts this year, but that prospect appears to be fading. How might the U.S. economy handle additional months of extremely high interest rates? Not as good as so far, experts say.

When Fed officials initially planned three rate cuts late last year, markets surged to new highs. It was expected at the time that the first of these reductions would come as early as March. Investors tend to prefer lower rates because it lowers the cost of borrowing, which can help increase profits. This also means that investors have more money to invest in the market.

Then, when progress on inflation began to stall ahead of last month's policy meeting, investors pushed back their timetable for starting cuts to June. But investors were delighted when officials maintained their median forecast of three rate cuts this year at their meeting last month, leading to new record highs for major U.S. indexes.

However, this momentum is losing steam. After higher-than-expected inflation data last week, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each lost about 2% of their value.

Even with the recent selloff, stock prices still reflect expectations for a Fed rate cut later this year, said Itay Goldstein, a finance professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business. There is a risk that if the Fed does not lower rates, market prices will fall.

This will have a ripple effect throughout the economy, he told CNN. Indeed, the decline in stock markets could lead companies to delay their investments or reduce their costs. For example, Tesla announced it was cutting 10% of its workforce as the electric vehicle maker's shares were in freefall this year.

Market declines can also make households feel like they're not as wealthy, he added, which can also lead them to cut corners.

Since the Fed held interest rates steady last year after 11 hikes that took rates to their highest level in more than two decades, the central bank's mantra has been to stay higher and for longer.

But the longer the Fed lets interest rates rise, households and businesses are likely to suffer more, Goldstein said.

Although that hasn't quite been the case so far, especially considering the latest retail sales report, which shows consumers continuing to spend despite inflation and interest rates highest interest rates in two decades. High interest rates tend to encourage people to save more rather than invest or spend. , which slows down the economy. That risk will be high if the Fed doesn't cut rates this year, he said.

Already, hopes that the Fed will keep its rates higher have pushed U.S. Treasury yields significantly higher. For example, the 2-year Treasury yield briefly hit 5% after Powell's remarks on Tuesday. This fuels higher mortgage rates.

Ultimately, higher interest rates for even longer will increase borrowing costs across the economy, likely negatively impacting consumer spending, business investment and housing market, said Brian Rose, senior U.S. economist at UBS Global Wealth Management. .

But not everyone thinks the cracks in the economy will deepen if the Fed doesn't cut rates this year. We think the economy is strong enough that it doesn't need spending cuts to avoid a recession, said David Mericle, chief U.S. economist at Goldman Sachs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/04/16/economy/what-if-no-rate-cuts-this-year/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos