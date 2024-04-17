Taylor Swift Eras Tour ticket scam could have defrauded more than 1 million UK fans, banks warn | Ent & Arts News





Taylor Swift fans in the UK may have already lost more than a million to scammers pretending to sell tickets to her Eras tour concerts, a major bank has estimated.

Lloyds Bank issued a warning to fans based on analysis of purchase fraud reported by customers, as well as Halifax and Bank of Scotland, where Swift and/or Eras Tour were mentioned as part of the claims.

More than 600 Lloyds Banking Group customers have reported being scammed since tickets went on sale in July 2023.

Victims lost an average of £332, but in some cases they lost more than £1,000, Lloyds said.

Lloyds estimates there may have been at least 3,000 victims across the UK, with figures based solely on its own customer data, and based on current account market share and assuming similar trends elsewhere in the UK, more than £1m has been lost to scammers. Yes. bank.

Fans aged between 25 and 34 who try to buy sold-out tickets are most likely to be targeted, with many scams taking place on social media, Lloyds warned.

Image: Beyoncé fans in the UK have also fallen victim to the scam. Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello

Fans of Coldplay, Beyonce and Harry Styles were also targeted by scams last summer, it added.

Purchase fraud involves tricking someone into sending money via bank transfer to purchase counterfeit, shoddy, or non-existent goods or services.

Ticket scams often involve fake advertisements, posts or social media listings, often offering tickets or access to events that are already sold out. That's because scammers know they can cash in on passionate fans willing to pay much more by falsely claiming to be selling tickets.

Swift's record-breaking Eras tour is expected to gross more than $1 billion (£813 million), with tickets to the show selling out as soon as they went on sale, according to reports.

By the end of December, the star will have performed more than 150 shows across five continents.

‘If it seems too good to be true, it probably is’

Lisa Webb, consumer law expert at Which?, said people buying tickets to a show should use a credit card or PayPal for any spend over £100. Because both methods can provide protection.

“We’ve heard stories of disappointed Swifties who bought tickets on social media only to realize it was a scam when the tickets they were promised never materialized,” she said. “Unfortunately, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

“Don’t be tempted to buy tickets from anyone other than an authorized seller, as your rights could be greatly reduced if anything goes wrong.”

She added that anyone who believes they have been a victim of ticket fraud should contact their bank and report it to Action Fraud or Police Scotland.

Liz Ziegler, director of fraud prevention at Lloyds Bank, said: “It’s easy to get emotional when we know our favorite artist is going to perform live, but when it comes to performing live, those emotions can affect our judgment. It’s important to make sure it doesn’t blur out.”

