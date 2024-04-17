Why are thousands of video game workers losing their jobs? | Science and Technology News





“I just woke up and got an email saying, ‘We’re having a company-wide meeting.’ I knew right away.”

James, not his real name, saw the message while visiting family earlier this year.

“I started thinking about everything I would lose.”

He worked as a game designer at one of the UK's largest video game studios for almost ten years. It was a career he had loved and dreamed of since he was nine years old. But recently he was worried.

Around him, friends in the gaming industry were leaving.

“I was anxious. What could I have done? There were so many layoffs that I couldn't be the only one looking for work right now. They were all happening at the same time.”

He attended the meeting, where his worst fears were confirmed. The company's CEO said about 25% of the studio's staff would be laid off. James was one of them.

“It was difficult.” He said, shaking his head.

The world of gaming right now is unstable. More than 8,000 jobs have been cut globally since the start of the year, with the number of jobs available in the UK hitting a record low in March, according to a Games Jobs Live report.

But gamers were able to indulge themselves last week as the BAFTA Games Awards 2024 took place in London.

It was a glamorous night with a black tie dress code. A red carpet was rolled out along London's South Bank and hundreds of the game's elite turned out.

Image: Baldur's Gate 3 actor Neil Newbon poses on the red carpet at the BAFTA Games Awards 2024.

The Baldur's Gate 3 team walked around the carpet taking selfies with their Dungeons & Dragons hit, which took home Best Game.

Actor Nadji Jeter, who plays Spider-Man in the latest game version of the comic, came to London for the first time for the event.

“Oh my God, I’m so nervous,” he told Sky News before receiving the leading actor trophy for his performance.

Comedian Phil Wang, who hosted the night, was amazed to see some of the legendary games he played as a child.

Image: Phil Wang hosts the BAFTA Games Awards 2024. Photo: BAFTA

'It's hard to see the people I like having a hard time'

However, the gaming world is tightly connected. Because workers often have to move to new cities or towns for jobs, co-workers can form a big part of people's social circles. Layoffs are not far from people's minds.

Baldur's Gate 3 narrator Amelia Tyler said, “It's really hard to see people in the industry I love, hard-working, talented people, struggling.”

“I think we can get out on our own, but I think it will take some time.”

Mass layoffs have hit the industry hard over the past two years. By 2023, more than 10,500 people working in video games worldwide will have lost their jobs. More than 8,500 jobs will be lost in 2022.

People had hoped the situation would improve in 2024, but four months later a further 8,000 jobs have been lost and the UK is far from immune.

Image: More than 8,000 people lost their jobs in gaming in the first four months of 2024.

'Too much institutional knowledge has been lost'

Around 1,000 people across the country have lost their jobs since the culls began, according to industry trade group Ukie. This means more than one in 30 people working in the video games sector in the UK will be affected.

Swen Vincke, founder of the studio that created Baldur's Gate 3, took no offense.

“That’s stupid. It doesn’t make sense because there’s so much institutional knowledge that’s being lost and it’s a thriving industry.

“More and more people are playing games, so we need to value the developers who work on those games.”

He has a point. In the UK alone, over 40 million people play video games regularly and the UK industry is growing. It is currently worth £7.82 billion to the economy.

So what's going on?

George Osborn, an expert who wrote the Video Games Industry Memo, said there are three problems today. COVID-19, game publishing delays, cost of living crisis.

Image: Ofcom says 61% of us have played video games during lockdown. Photo: iStock

“The video game industry was affected by COVID-19 later than other industries,” he said.

Video game sales have skyrocketed during COVID-19 as people are stuck at home with nothing to do. According to global accountancy firm PwC, the industry made 21% more money globally in 2020 than in 2019, generating £27.6 billion more in just one year.

In response, the industry swelled. The game studio grew quickly and hired more employees.

“It created a bubble in the industry, and there was an overinvestment in the game by investors who have since burned out because the market wasn’t really established,” Osborn said.

The lockdown ended and people stopped buying.

After the lockdown, people no longer went out and bought games to fill their time.

Then there was a delay. At least 60 major games have had their 2021 release dates postponed.

Most did not explain why, but developers have since said that working on these kinds of games remotely and under lockdown is difficult. Once games started releasing, the market was flooded and it became difficult for smaller games to stand out.

Image: Alan Wake 2 was one of the biggest games to come out in 2023. Photo: Remedy Entertainment

2023 saw the release of blockbusters The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Realm, Alan Wake 2, Resident Evil 4, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, each selling millions of copies. It's been a good year for the big games, but a much tougher year for everyone else.

James, a laid-off developer, said his bosses expected sales to remain at the same level as during the COVID-19 period.

“It felt like the industry was still growing. It just wasn’t growing as much as they wanted.”

Like other parts of the world, gaming is being hit by the cost of living crisis.

“Video game prices haven’t changed much in the last five years,” Osborn said.

“What that means is that while the market has been slowing down, the cost of making games has gone up quite a lot. So even though the industry did really well last year, it wasn’t enough.”

Things might get better…

But there may be light at the end of the tunnel. Ukie has released figures suggesting the industry is growing again.

It added 4.4% of value last year, although it hasn't reached pandemic levels of growth, where double digits are the norm. Ukie CEO Nick Poole wanted to send an optimistic message.

“If you look at the way games are crossing over into other parts of our culture, what we’re seeing is an industry whose time has come.”

And there was good news for James too. He lost the job he thought was stable, but found a new studio in the city where his friend was located to work. During his job interview, he was first asked about the company's finances.

“Maybe I was a little naive, but I started in a boom time in this industry, so every job felt safe. I gave only what the company could give me. Now it's not the same,” he said.

Image: Sam Lake (right) poses on the red carpet at the BAFTA Game Awards 2024. Photo: BAFTA

After over 30 years of work, Sam Lake, the creator of Max Payne and Alan Wake, has some wisdom to share.

“I want to be hopeful. In my experience, all of this is a pendulum movement. Things get worse and more difficult or financially difficult, but at least so far, they've always pulled back.”

